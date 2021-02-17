Winter wonderland: Photos of Athens covered in a blanket of snow wows netizens

February 17, 2021 8:15:50 pm
Social media is flooded with mesmerising pictures and videos after heavy snowfall covered Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Greece’s capital Athens.
The extreme weather caused power cuts and halted COVID-19 vaccinations in the Greek capital on Tuesday. Several other public services such as highways, ferry services and flights from regional airports were also disrupted.
Though snowfall is common in Greece’s mountains and in the northern part of the country, it is a rare event in the capital.
As trees, building and roads were blanketed in snow many residents went on their balconies and poured onto the streets to play in the snow and click photographs.
Extreme weather conditions hit Athens and several other parts of Greece even as the country continues to be in lockdown, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
As pictures and videos of snow-covered monuments and buildings were widely shared on the internet, many reacted to the rare event on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
According to Associated Press, the cold wave has already caused snowstorms around much of Europe and is expected to keep the temperature hovering around freezing in Athens till February 18.
In neighbouring Turkey, heavy snow and blizzards forced the closure of a highway in the country’s northwest.
(With inputs from AP)
