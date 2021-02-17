Winter wonderland: Photos of Athens covered in a blanket of snow wows netizens

Greece has called in the armed forces to help cope with the damage caused heavy snowfall that has left parts of greater Athens without power and water for up to three days.(Picture credit: AP)

Social media is flooded with mesmerising pictures and videos after heavy snowfall covered Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Greece’s capital Athens.

The extreme weather caused power cuts and halted COVID-19 vaccinations in the Greek capital on Tuesday. Several other public services such as highways, ferry services and flights from regional airports were also disrupted.

People walk in a street of Petralona neighbourhood of Athens as snow falls on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Picture credit: AP)

Though snowfall is common in Greece’s mountains and in the northern part of the country, it is a rare event in the capital.

Take a look here:

A blanket of snow covers the Acropolis of Athens pic.twitter.com/JzKaL1sKdZ — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2021

As trees, building and roads were blanketed in snow many residents went on their balconies and poured onto the streets to play in the snow and click photographs.

The Panathenian stadium, where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896, is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Picture credit: AP)

Extreme weather conditions hit Athens and several other parts of Greece even as the country continues to be in lockdown, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

People walk past the snowy ancient Filopapos Monument, in Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Picture credit: AP)

As pictures and videos of snow-covered monuments and buildings were widely shared on the internet, many reacted to the rare event on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to Associated Press, the cold wave has already caused snowstorms around much of Europe and is expected to keep the temperature hovering around freezing in Athens till February 18.

The ancient Acropolis hill and the traditional Plaka district, a popular tourist area of Athens, covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(Picture credit: AP)

In neighbouring Turkey, heavy snow and blizzards forced the closure of a highway in the country’s northwest.

(With inputs from AP)