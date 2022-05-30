Rare red wolf born in US, conservationists rejoice

The Roger Williams Park Zoo in US’s Rhode Island made an important announcement last week that has thrilled conservationists around the world. Through their social media, the zoo authorities announced the birth of a rare red wolf.

The announcement Friday was made more than three weeks after a red wold pup was born on May 5, 2022. The pup was born to six-year-old wolf Brave who was sired by her companion Diego, who is seven.

The Roger Williams zoo shared an Instagram post that showed the newborn wolf pup snuggling with its mother in their den. While sharing this photo, the zoo authorities added, “This is the first red wolf born at RWPZoo since 2005! The animal care team continues to monitor mom and baby through a camera located inside the wolf’s newly built birthing den. While the pup has been seen nursing and appears to steadily gain weight, the next month is a critical time for the pups’ development.”

The mother and the newborn will remain in the den for several weeks after which zoo visitors can see them.

Commenting on the post, an Instagram user wrote, “This is the best news! So happy to hear and can’t wait to see the little pup ”.

According to the Roger Williams zoo’s website, in the 1980s several conservation authorities came together and introduced 14 wild red wolves to zoos across America in an attempt to facilitate a captive breeding program. This programme was aimed to help the conservationists slowly reintroduce the red wolf population into the wild.