Pictures of rare ‘double moonbow’ with Northern Lights takes social media by storm

The photographer said it was once in a lifetime opportunity for him.

The places most associated with Aurora Borealis or the Northern Lights are Norway and Iceland, but residents of northern Scotland recently witnessed the natural phenomenon, and that too with an equally rare lunar rainbow. The images of the unique event is now being widely shared on social media.

The spectacular phenomenon that is linked to activity on the surface of the Sun, was visible in the skies from parts of northern Scotland over the last few days. And on one day, people spotted a lunar rainbow called a ‘moonbow’ spread across the sky on a clear night.

Photographer Andy Walker took some stunning images at Durness in the northwest Highlands of Scotland, and shared it on a Facebook group. It has since been shared. on other platforms as well.

The lunar rainbow, is a rare optical phenomenon is caused when the light from the moon is refracted through water droplets in the air, explained BBC.

Walker, who has been taking pictures of the Northern Lights for a decade, said he has never seen anything like this before. Walker, who runs a bed and breakfast in the town and works for the RAF, is used to tourists asking about seeing the Aurora Borealis since Scotland lies on the same latitude as Norway and Alaska. However, the region isn’t as famous for the sighting.

“The moonbow in particular was very unusual. We’ve been in this house five or six years, I’ve never seen a moonbow before,” Walker told Daily Record. “There was a bit of luck involved. I was in the right place at the right time. About 10 minutes after I started taking pictures the rain stopped and it disappeared behind a cloud.”

Explaining that the moon was very bright, he explained that the shot was possible only with long exposure.

“The eye doesn’t always see(the majority of the time) what the camera sees,” he wrote in reply to a comment on his post. He also said the “moonbow was a once in a lifetime shot”.

Another photographer also managed to capture some remarkable footage of the Northern Lights in in South Ayrshire.

“I got an alert that there was some possibility of aurora activity,” Sylvan Buckley wrote while sharing the clip on Facebook.

“It’s never a guarantee even when there is alerts but seem like possible activity for tonight, so if clear to the north keep your eyes to the sky and you might get a wee glimpse yourself,” he said.

