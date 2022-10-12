Rapper Nelly gifts his own jacket to specially-abled fan on his 23rd birthday. Watch video

American rapper Nelly has captured hearts online after he gifted his jacket to a disabled fan after his performance at a NASCAR Cup Series event recently. The rapper enthusiastically interacted with 23-year-old specially-abled Jacob Lemke in a wheelchair, leaving him overwhelmed. It was a special moment for the fan as he received the gift from his favourite rapper on his birthday.

The heartwarming clip shared by Now This News shows Nelly talking to Lemke. Nelly says he likes the vest Lemke has worn. Pulling off the jacket he wears, Nelly says, “But I’m gonna give you this jacket.” As Nelly places his jacket over him, Lamke gets excited and overjoyed. “I know, I feel the same way,” Nelly adds and an onlooker is heard saying that it is Lamke’s birthday. Making the day extra special, Nelly hugs Lamke, who then kisses the rapper. “Aw, man Happy birthday, brother,” says Nelly, cheering Lamke up.

Watch the video here:

Nelly extended a moment of kindness to a disabled fan, offering him his jacket during a meet and greet after performing at a NASCAR Cup Series event. 'He is the nicest guy I've ever met,' said former teacher Nate Salisbury, who captured the video. pic.twitter.com/xcuhb0kI33 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 12, 2022

The video delighted internet users and the smile on Lemke’s face cheered many. A user commented, “Omgsh that boy was so excited. Bravo to Nelly. Outstanding.” Another user wrote, “His kindness it only took a moment but for his fan the memory will last forever!” A third user commented, “What a lovely gesture. Thank you Nelly you made this Child’s day.”

As per TMZ, Lemke attended the 2022 playoff cup race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and witnessed Nelly’s performance with his friend Nate Salisbury. Lemke was born with a rare genetic disorder, Lesch-Nyhan syndrome. Lemke never imagined his 23rd birthday to turn this eventful as he set out to celebrate with his friend and mother. Salisbury, his friend and former teacher, captured the video and he told Now This News, “He is the nicest guy I’ve ever met.”