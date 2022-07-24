Rapper Kid Cudi storms off stage after crowd hurls bottles at him

July 24, 2022 6:08:12 pm
Instances of pop stars being angered by ‘entitled’ fans are hardly new. Earlier this week, American rapper Kid Cudi cut short his headlining performance at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami after members of the audience threw water bottles at him.
The incident occurred on July 22 when the singer-songwriter was performing his fourth song of the evening.
A bottle thrown from the crowd hit him in the face, angering Kid Cudi. In the videos, the rapper is seen warning the audience saying that he would leave if they continued to throw objects at the stage. Right after he said so, another bottle landed on the stage, prompting him to walk off.
It is being speculated that the performance was disrupted by fans of popular rapper Ye, formally known as Kanye West. Kid Cudi had replaced Ye as the headliner after the latter cancelled his performance a week prior to the show. Videos of the audience disrupting Kid Cudi’s performance have since been going viral with fans of the 38-year-old rapper criticising the crowd for the rash behaviour.
Kid Cudi doesn’t deserve this. Smh. pic.twitter.com/J7izJHoZOm
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 23, 2022
Welp I was extremely excited to see Kid Cudi and some idiots had to ruin it #rollingloud #KidCudi pic.twitter.com/TtzjsOSPW5
— Casty (@Casty1398) July 23, 2022
This Kid Cudi stuff is so sad. All he does is preach positivity and mental health improvement in songs that are all incredible and these losers at rolling Loud throw bottles at him. @KiDCuDi all love. #KidCudi
— Matt Silverman (@mattsilverman4) July 23, 2022
I don’t agree with the throwing things at him, but rolling loud definitely should’ve offered people a refund once they knew Kanye was not coming.
— ツ (@mihawksblade) July 24, 2022
new gen kanye fans man🤦♂️ real ye fans got respect for cudi no matter what going on between em
— ˢᵃᶜʳⁱᶠⁱᶜᵉᵗʰᵉˡᵃᵐᵇ (@2Fadxd) July 23, 2022
This is so disrespectful and disgusting. To throw ANYTHING at an artist for replacing another artist is insane behaviour. Fellow festival goers be respectful or don’t go. Simple. @KiDCuDi #Cudi #KidCudi https://t.co/esgtQgIhYh
— Sarah Nick (@SarahNickfm) July 23, 2022
You don’t want to see @KiDCuDi perform? Then leave and go to a different stage. You don’t have to mess around & ruin it for others who actually want to see the man perform. It’s sad people gotta be so shitty now a days. Grow Up. #RollingLoudMiami #KidCudi
— MP (@TianMP) July 23, 2022
The Disrespect 💔💔 #KidCudi #RollingLoudMiami pic.twitter.com/FwQUTbbTSR
— PhatNipplez (@NipplezPhat) July 23, 2022
People have gotten way too comfortable with not treating artists as people. Cudi was right to walk off – tickets were already sold and he already got his money. He doesn’t have to sit there and take that kind of nonsense. https://t.co/SFVVDz9kKp
— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 23, 2022
Commenting on a video that shows the artist leaving the stage, a Twitter user wrote, “People have gotten way too comfortable with not treating artists as people. Cudi was right to walk off – tickets were already sold and he already got his money. He doesn’t have to sit there and take that kind of nonsense.”
Another person remarked, “You don’t want to see @KiDCuDi perform? Then leave and go to a different stage. You don’t have to mess around & ruin it for others who actually want to see the man perform. It’s sad people gotta be so shitty now a days. Grow Up. #RollingLoudMiami #KidCudi”.
-
-
