Sunday, July 24, 2022

Rapper Kid Cudi storms off stage after crowd hurls bottles at him

American singer-songwriter Kid Cudi’s headlining performance at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami was cut short after members of the audience ignored his demand to stop disrespecting him.

July 24, 2022 6:08:12 pm
Kid Cudi, Kid Cudi leaves stage, Kid Cudi leaves stage after getting hit with bottles, Kid Cudi leaves stage as fans throw water bottles on stage, Kid Cudi Rolling Loud Festival, Rolling Loud Festival Miami Kid Cudi, Kid Cudi vs Ye, Kanye West vs Kid Cudi, Indian ExpressThe incident occurred on July 22 when the singer-songwriter was performing his fourth song of the evening.

Instances of pop stars being angered by ‘entitled’ fans are hardly new. Earlier this week, American rapper Kid Cudi cut short his headlining performance at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami after members of the audience threw water bottles at him.

The incident occurred on July 22 when the singer-songwriter was performing his fourth song of the evening.

A bottle thrown from the crowd hit him in the face, angering Kid Cudi. In the videos, the rapper is seen warning the audience saying that he would leave if they continued to throw objects at the stage. Right after he said so, another bottle landed on the stage, prompting him to walk off.

It is being speculated that the performance was disrupted by fans of popular rapper Ye, formally known as Kanye West. Kid Cudi had replaced Ye as the headliner after the latter cancelled his performance a week prior to the show. Videos of the audience disrupting Kid Cudi’s performance have since been going viral with fans of the 38-year-old rapper criticising the crowd for the rash behaviour.

Commenting on a video that shows the artist leaving the stage, a Twitter user wrote, “People have gotten way too comfortable with not treating artists as people. Cudi was right to walk off – tickets were already sold and he already got his money. He doesn’t have to sit there and take that kind of nonsense.”

Another person remarked, “You don’t want to see @KiDCuDi perform? Then leave and go to a different stage. You don’t have to mess around & ruin it for others who actually want to see the man perform. It’s sad people gotta be so shitty now a days. Grow Up. #RollingLoudMiami #KidCudi”.

