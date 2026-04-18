Rapper Ice Spice attacked by fan at McDonald’s; viral video captures slap, heated aftermath on streets

Rapper Ice Spice is making headlines after a chaotic encounter with a fan at a McDonald’s outlet in Hollywood, an incident that has quickly gained traction online.

Footage first shared by TMZ shows the artist sitting in a booth with a friend when a woman approaches and starts speaking to her. What begins as a conversation soon escalates, with the woman suddenly slapping the rapper. The video captures the moment security intervenes, escorting the woman out of the restaurant.

Clips from outside the outlet appear to show the situation escalating, with Ice Spice allegedly smashing a phone belonging to someone in the group while shouting angrily at the woman involved.

Watch the video:

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Ice Spice was slapped by a fan inside of an L.A. McDonald’s. https://t.co/v9zZmQq05w pic.twitter.com/L1lvzOfGsF — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2026

Her attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed that the incident has been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department. In a statement to TMZ, he said, “The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security.”

He further told Variety, “Not to mention that the individuals involved obviously did not realize that we would get the video from inside the McDonald’s where the unprovoked attack occurred. They then turned their cameras on after the initial attack as if to set our client up, and as they say on the video to ‘go viral.’ The only thing that will be going viral for them is their mugshots.”

Meanwhile, the woman involved has also spoken out, offering her version of events in a clip shared by TMZ. She claims, “After she called me a b***h I hit her. I hit her, so I got escorted out of McDonald’s. After they escorted me, I’m by my car and I hear Ice Spice in the middle of the streets shouting ‘Where that b***h at I wanna fight her…’ She just kept talking. That is just the brief of the story, honestly.”

Ice Spice later addressed the episode on social media with a brief, tongue-in-cheek remark: “This wouldn’t happen at a Wendy’s.”

this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s pic.twitter.com/8Chwnz8pjM — ice spicy (@icespice) April 18, 2026

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Netizens reacted to the video as well in the comments. One user commented, “Ice Spice really got slapped in McDonald’s at 3am and chased her down? Wild. She held her own tho but celebs can’t even eat in peace anymore. Hope she presses charges fr.”

Another person asked, “Shouldn’t she be moving out with bodyguards and bouncers with her level of fame and money?”

A third person commented, “Wild situation. Nobody should be putting hands on anyone unprovoked like that , especially over nothing. Hope Ice Spice is good and they throw the book at the attacker (and whoever jumped in outside). At the same time, celebs moving like regular folks in public spots without security is risky these days. Fans gotta learn boundaries, period.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on viral social media footage and statements from involved parties which have not been independently verified by our editorial desk. The views and claims expressed are for informational purposes and should not be taken as a definitive account of the incident.