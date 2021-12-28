Rapper gets bitten by a snake as she shoots music video with the reptiles: ‘What I go through…’

Rapper Maeta was bitten by a snake as she was shooting her music video. In a video shared by the music artist’s social media, one can see Maeta lying on the ground as she poses with two snakes: one white and one black. Then without warning, the back snake attacks her on the chin, much to her surprise and discomfort. Luckily the rapper was unhurt. The small clip captioned “What I go through to make videos for y’all” has been viewed 512k times since it was posted last week.

The snakes used in photoshoots and other creative activities are not venomous and are defanged. However, even a snake with no fangs can cause harm if it strikes a person hard, especially on sensitive areas like the eyes. According to experts, holding even a defanged snake close to one’s face is not a good idea.

Animal rights experts believe that one should not use wild animals, exotic birds, or snakes in the entertainment industry. Artists can instead use computer-generated imagery to fulfil their creative vision.

Recently, just days ahead of his birthday, actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He was discharged from the hospital after being administered a dose of anti-venom. It is important to note that India has the highest number of snakebite cases and accounts for nearly 50% of the global snakebite deaths. Learn what to do in case of a snakebite here: Snakebite first aid: Essential dos and don’ts.