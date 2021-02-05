Rapper gets $24M diamond implanted on his forehead, reminds people of Marvel’s Vision

Fans were concerned the super expensive gem being implanted on his body.

An American rapper has taken his love for blings to a whole new level, as he got a $24 Million diamond implanted on his forehead! Now, video of the pink diamond on his face is going viral, leaving many confused while others are busy cracking jokes.

Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Woods took social media by storm after he shared images and videos of him flaunting the massive pink diamond in his forehead. “Beauty is pain,” read the caption on Vert’s Instagram video that has garnered over 11 million views in a day, making many amused and baffled at the same time.

His jeweller, Elliot Eliantte, too shared a video of the singer-songwriter sporting the Marquise-shaped gem along with a matching sweatshirt, captioning it as “Lil Uzi Vert Activated”.

The rapper first informed his followers on Twitter last month that he spent the past four years paying for the gem, which he said is between 10 and 11 carats.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

While fans tried to understand why he didn’t turn his priced possession into a ring, he replied, “If I lose the ring, yeah, [you] will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead.”

If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha… And yes I do have insurance https://t.co/nflciHyfVN — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

In subsequent tweets The stone is his favorite material possession, he thinks it came out great, and he is “literally tryna turn into a Diamond”.

I’m literally tryna turn into a Diamond 💎 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

However, fans were not convinced and started comparing his new forehead piercing to popular Marvel character Vision, whose body operates from the infinity stone that’s embedded in the middle of his forehead. Now, it’s raining Thanos jokes online.

