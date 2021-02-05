scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 05, 2021
Latest news

Rapper gets $24M diamond implanted on his forehead, reminds people of Marvel’s Vision

The rapper first informed his followers on Twitter last month that he spent the past four years paying for the gem, which he said is between 10 and 11 carats.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 1:31:16 pm
Fans were concerned the super expensive gem being implanted on his body.

An American rapper has taken his love for blings to a whole new level, as he got a $24 Million diamond implanted on his forehead! Now, video of the pink diamond on his face is going viral, leaving many confused while others are busy cracking jokes.

Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Woods took social media by storm after he shared images and videos of him flaunting the massive pink diamond in his forehead. “Beauty is pain,” read the caption on Vert’s Instagram video that has garnered over 11 million views in a day, making many amused and baffled at the same time.

His jeweller, Elliot Eliantte, too shared a video of the singer-songwriter sporting the Marquise-shaped gem along with a matching sweatshirt, captioning it as “Lil Uzi Vert Activated”.

The rapper first informed his followers on Twitter last month that he spent the past four years paying for the gem, which he said is between 10 and 11 carats.

While fans tried to understand why he didn’t turn his priced possession into a ring, he replied, “If I lose the ring, yeah, [you] will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead.”

In subsequent tweets The stone is his favorite material possession, he thinks it came out great, and he is “literally tryna turn into a Diamond”.

However, fans were not convinced and started comparing his new forehead piercing to popular Marvel character Vision, whose body operates from the infinity stone that’s embedded in the middle of his forehead. Now, it’s raining Thanos jokes online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement