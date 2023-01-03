Rapper Bad Bunny throws away fan’s phone; netizens have mixed reactions

A video has surfaced online that shows rap superstar Bad Bunny throwing a woman fan’s phone as she attempts to record a video with him in selfie mode. In the clip, after the rapper throws away the phone, one crew member can be heard saying “You have to respect his space”.

The incident reportedly took place in the Dominican Republic where the Puerto Rican rapper and singer was on a holiday.

The video has sparked a divided conversation on Twitter. Many people criticised the multiple Grammy-winning rapper and argued that if he was so bothered by fans invading his personal space then he should instruct his security better while engaging with his followers.

A Twitter user wrote, “You the #1 artist in the world and you hope people don’t want a picture with you? Get your feet on the ground and stop acting like a bug sniffer. If you don’t want them to approach you with phones, give the instruction to your security team, that’s what they’re for.”

Others defended Bad Bunny and said he was right to put obnoxious fans in their place. A Twitter user wrote, “A normal human being with rational thinking would know it’s not ok to get that close to a stranger and stick a phone in their face without their consent. It’s rude and obnoxious”

On Tuesday, Bad Bunny expressed his point of view and tweeted in Spanish. “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise. #SINCOJONESMETIENE,” he said.

As per Billboard, the #SINCOJONESMETIENE means “I don’t give a damn.”