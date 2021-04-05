Latest Instagram trend: Turning random sentences into inspirational quotes

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2021 7:04:34 pm
Time and again, netizens have come up with hilarious and witty social media trends and challenges that have set the internet on fire. The latest such is the inspirational quote challenge.
However, it is not the usual uplifting quotes or advice that are finding their way into the challenge. Instead, people are turning hilarious WhatsApp conversations, dark and sometimes mean humour into ‘inspirational quotes’.
Set to the tune of Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles, the challenge is popular among Instagram reels. Take a look at some of the entries here:
