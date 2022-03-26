‘Sweet and spicy’: Travel blogger’s post on eating ramen with ice-cream has foodies divided online

Just when we began to think that odd dessert variations of instant noodles like Maggi was an Indian thing, we have been proven wrong. By Japan, that too. In the latest addition to the growing list of bizarre food fads on the internet, a viral video from Japan shows an unusual combo of ramen with ice-cream and has quickly divided foodies online.

The strange offering of miso ramen served with soft ice-cream was spotted at a food joint in Osaka called Franken. The short video shared by travel blogger Jesse Ogundiran shows the popular eatery serving the hot soupy dish with the cold dessert at a price of “just $10”.

In a Reel posted on Instagram, Ogundiran explains that the dish is topped with a twin-flavoured cone ice-cream of vanilla and chocolate. And while it might seem peculiar, according to him, the creaminess and sweetness of the ice-cream perfectly balanced the ramen’s spiciness.

With nearly 3.5 million views, the unique meal – which reminds one of an older fad of a sweet-spicy version of Fanta Maggi – certainly left many intrigued online. Many asked Ogundiran if he would try the dish again, to which he replied: “The ice cream tones down the spice from the soup giving it a mellow taste. I will def have it again!”

As you can imagine, not everyone was up for the idea of a creamy ramen. While some foodies seemed to be okay with adding vanilla ice-cream to ramen, a few were unsure about chocolate. However, many argued that cocoa is actually bitter, so it might act as a “great neutralizer”, with one adding: “Chocolate goes better with savory than you’d think.”