Ramadan 2018: Sikh Gurudwara in Dubai hosts inter-faith Iftar gathering

Promoting religious harmony and bringing in different communities closer, the Sikh community in Dubai organised an inter-faith Iftar party. Hosted at the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh temple in Dubai, people from all faiths joined in for the fast-breaking ritual during the holy month of Ramzan. Senior members of the Sikh, Christian, Baha’i and Hindu communities shared a meal with Muslim brothers and sisters to end their fast in a truly ceremonial manner.

Not just priests and religious leaders from several communities, the Iftar also saw the presence of a few senior ministry officials and diplomats from various countries. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Environment and Climate Change; Dr Omar Al Muthanna, CEO, Licensing and Monitoring Sector, Community Development Authority (CDA); and Mirza Al Sayegh, director of office of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance were among the government officials present at the gurudwara, reported Khaleej Times.

Speaking about the Iftar, founder and chairman of the Gurudwara Surender Singh Kandhari, said: “This year has been a huge event. Over 12 nationalities attended the event, and like the teachings of Guru Nanak, what we are trying to impart is for people to be good human beings.” The annual event at the gurudwara has been organised for the past six years since its inception in 2012.

According to a report by the Emirates News Agency, more than 100 people joined in inter-faith gathering to break their fast with Muslims at the gurudwara.

Kandhari also thanked people from various communities for accepting their invitation and making the gathering a pivotal event to “nourish friendship among everyone.”

Dubai’s Gurudwara has been hosting Iftar get-together every year since 2013 & has welcomed not only Muslims & Sikhs but also members of other faiths. This year the Hon’ble Minister of Climate Change & Environment, Dr. @ThaniAlZeyoudi joined the Iftaar hosted by Sikhs #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/pIZdtiEy7H — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) May 22, 2018

Dignitaries and attendees spoke on friendship, tolerance and acceptance during the event and Maghrib prayers were held inside the gurudwara premises.

“I am very thankful to the gurudwara for arranging this wonderful and diverse Iftar. It is an honour to have such vibrant communities here in Dubai, especially an establishment that remembers the needs and requirements of all people. With events like this, we are truly celebrating the spirit of Ramadan, which is the month of working together as human beings and coming together as communities,” Dr Zeyoudi said.

Highlighting multiculturality and harmony among communities living in the UAE, Al Sayegh said: “This is what UAE stands for… As a nation, we are led by the wisdom of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid. Their vision has given us the ability to worship all religions. Over 200 nationalities are living in peace and celebrating their festivals here in Dubai. This aspect of our culture is what makes us truly inclusive.”

A similar inter-faith Iftar gathering was hosted by UAE Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, at the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC. Over 100 religious, community and government leaders attended the event.

