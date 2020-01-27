Viral Video: Rally driver narrowly escapes death after car flips off mountain before crashing

Tanak’s post was flooded with netizens calling the two fortunate to have survived the crash. Tanak’s post was flooded with netizens calling the two fortunate to have survived the crash.

Rally driver Ott Tanak is being called “lucky” after he escaped a horrific crash during the Rallye Monte Carlo — the 2020 World Rally Championship season opener. A video of the crash was shared by Tanak himself along with a caption that read, “Here’s what happened this morning. 🤕 But we are recovering well and will be fit soon.”

The viral clip, which has been viewed over 4 lakh times, shows the vehicle trailing off the road and flipping multiple times before crashing. Fortunately, Tanak and his co-driver Martin Jarveoja escaped unhurt from the crash. However, the two were taken to the hospital for precautionary examination, The Sun reported.

Watch the video here:

Here’s what happened this morning. 🤕 But we are recovering well and will be fit soon. 💪#WRC #RallyeMonteCarlo pic.twitter.com/tgDIX8IMzJ — Ott Tänak (@OttTanak) January 24, 2020

Tanak’s post was flooded with netizens calling the two fortunate to have survived the crash. Moreover, many also complimented the car’s durability for having withstood the crash.

That’s one of the biggest WRC crashes I’ve ever seen……Thank goodness you two are (relatively) OK. — Xavier 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇫🇷 (@XavNoodlebrain) January 24, 2020

That was scary Ott. Glad you are both ok. — Filippos McLaren (@F1lippos) January 24, 2020

Glad that no one was badly injured! Wishing speedy recovery, — Mthuthuzeli Mpiti (@mtura712) January 24, 2020

That was HUGE. Glad you guys are ok! — Ryan Schwartz 🇿🇦 (@Schwartz_RA) January 24, 2020

Nasty crash that was. Glad both of you escaped unscathed. Get well soon champ! — Hásbullah Idris 🇫🇷 (@HasbullahIdris7) January 24, 2020

