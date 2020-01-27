Follow Us:
Monday, January 27, 2020
Must Read

Viral Video: Rally driver narrowly escapes death after car flips off mountain before crashing

The viral clip, which has been viewed over 4 lakh times, shows the high-speed vehicle losing control and trailing off the road before flipping multiple times and crashing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2020 7:16:21 pm
Ott Tänak, Ott Tänak crach, Ott Tänak rally crash, rally driver car flips viral video, Rallye Monte Carlo World Rally Championship Tanak’s post was flooded with netizens calling the two fortunate to have survived the crash.

Rally driver Ott Tanak is being called “lucky” after he escaped a horrific crash during the Rallye Monte Carlo — the 2020 World Rally Championship season opener. A video of the crash was shared by Tanak himself along with a caption that read, “Here’s what happened this morning. 🤕 But we are recovering well and will be fit soon.”

ALSO READ | Viral Video: Moments after falling from 9th floor, woman in Russia gets up and walks away

The viral clip, which has been viewed over 4 lakh times, shows the vehicle trailing off the road and flipping multiple times before crashing. Fortunately, Tanak and his co-driver Martin Jarveoja escaped unhurt from the crash. However, the two were taken to the hospital for precautionary examination, The Sun reported.

Watch the video here:

Tanak’s post was flooded with netizens calling the two fortunate to have survived the crash. Moreover, many also complimented the car’s durability for having withstood the crash.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement