Is it really ‘Raining Spiders’ in Brazil?

It is not every day that one comes across spiders floating in the air. However, residents in a rural area in south-east Brazil were left puzzled when they spotted several spiders ‘flying’ in the air. One Cecilia Juninho Fonseca shared a video of the rare scene featuring a sky filled with spiders. According to The Guardian, Fonseca was travelling with his family to his grandparent’s farm in Espírito Santo do Dourado, when he spotted black dots in the sky.

Fonseca told a local newspaper that he was left “stunned and scared” with the sight, especially when one of the spiders fell through an open window. Jercina Martinelli, Fonseca’s grandmother told another local paper, “There were many more webs and spiders than you can see in the video. We’ve seen this before, always at dusk on days when it’s been really hot.”

However, the “raining spiders” phenomenon is not something unique. According to the Metro website, it is typical in the region during the hot and humid weather. Common or not, the “raining spiders” scenario has creeped out many with some calling the footage “Skin-crawling”.