Astronauts capture rare moment of volcanic eruption, stunning photo goes viral

Unlike most of its perpetually active neighbours on the Kamchatka Peninsula, Raikoke Volcano on the Kuril Islands rarely erupts. The small, oval-shaped island most recently exploded in 1924 and in 1778.

The rare moment when the dormant volcano erupted after 95 years was captured from ISS and the photo is blowing away people’s minds.

Aerial photos are always dynamic but nothing can possibly ever beat images taken by astronauts from space. Presenting yet another ‘out-of-the-world’ shot, astronauts at International Space Station (ISS) captured the spectacular moment when a dormant volcano erupted on the Kuril islands over the North Pacific ocean for the first time in 95 years! The magnificent shot of the eruption is now going viral online.

Unlike most of its perpetually active neighbours on the Kamchatka Peninsula, Raikoke Volcano on the Kuril Islands rarely erupts. The small, oval-shaped island most recently exploded in 1924 and in 1778. The dormancy ended on June 22, 2019, when a vast plume of ash and volcanic gases shot up from its 700-meter-wide crater.

“Astronauts shot a photograph (above) of the volcanic plume rising in a narrow column and then spreading out in a part of the plume known as the umbrella region,” said NASA Earth Observatory in a statement.

The second image released by the observatory was acquired by The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite.

Although most were impressed, they were also concerned with the adverse effects of the fumes.

According to the Volcanic Ash Advisories Center (VAAC) Tokyo, the thick ash plumes rose to approximately 13 km above sea level. Weather agencies warned airplanes flying over the area to be careful of any volcanic ash following the eruption as the ash contains sharp fragments of rock and volcanic glass and it poses a serious hazard to aircraft.

