Astronauts capture rare moment of volcanic eruption, stunning photo goes viral

Aerial photos are always dynamic but nothing can possibly ever beat images taken by astronauts from space. Presenting yet another ‘out-of-the-world’ shot, astronauts at International Space Station (ISS) captured the spectacular moment when a dormant volcano erupted on the Kuril islands over the North Pacific ocean for the first time in 95 years! The magnificent shot of the eruption is now going viral online.

Unlike most of its perpetually active neighbours on the Kamchatka Peninsula, Raikoke Volcano on the Kuril Islands rarely erupts. The small, oval-shaped island most recently exploded in 1924 and in 1778. The dormancy ended on June 22, 2019, when a vast plume of ash and volcanic gases shot up from its 700-meter-wide crater.

Raikoke Volcano on the Kuril Islands rarely erupts. It most recently exploded in 1778 and 1924. The dormant period ended around 4:00 a.m. local time on June 22, 2019, when a vast plume of ash and volcanic gases shot up from its 700-meter-wide crater. https://t.co/FXxeIpNoQW pic.twitter.com/ZyYTvDpiaQ — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) June 26, 2019

“Astronauts shot a photograph (above) of the volcanic plume rising in a narrow column and then spreading out in a part of the plume known as the umbrella region,” said NASA Earth Observatory in a statement.

The second image released by the observatory was acquired by The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite.

Although most were impressed, they were also concerned with the adverse effects of the fumes.

As the sun cools Volcanos and Earthquakes will be triggered due to the increase in Cosmic rays. https://t.co/Y3XdyBO2Rt — LordBrexit (@Lordbrexit) June 28, 2019

I love the work @NASAEarth does putting together images and the eruption story for the world. Great work by @avoiland on this one.

Thanks NASA! https://t.co/xUKDm6grWZ — Dr Janine Krippner (@janinekrippner) June 26, 2019

That first photo has my interest. Too awesome. https://t.co/jMnsYsEX6d — Charli Gardner (@charlibryant) June 26, 2019

Wonderful and scary at the same time! — Baron Noir (@BaronNoir16) June 26, 2019

Beautiful but annoying for traveler lol https://t.co/ijH7VaCATu — Greg Dorthe (@GregDorthe) June 26, 2019

These pictures are still amazing…Weather and nature and how it interacts with the atmosphere and everything else displayed in this one picture truly does amaze me and is why I love the science of weather. Is this what the cloud tech will look like @RobertsSpaceInd ? Kappa https://t.co/pKqeCzgdF5 — SgtTickles (@realsgttickles) June 26, 2019

That is one of the best photos I’ve ever seen. Also, the work you do is so important. Keep it up @Nasa, @Space_Station and all of our global partners in space exploration and research. Pays dividends at home as well as in space. https://t.co/xlRL2XdulC — Andrew Tiftickjian (@ATiftickjian) June 26, 2019

According to the Volcanic Ash Advisories Center (VAAC) Tokyo, the thick ash plumes rose to approximately 13 km above sea level. Weather agencies warned airplanes flying over the area to be careful of any volcanic ash following the eruption as the ash contains sharp fragments of rock and volcanic glass and it poses a serious hazard to aircraft.