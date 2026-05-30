Did Rafael Jodar push a ball girl at Roland Garros? Spanish tennis player responds to viral clip

French Open debutant Rafael Jodar found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy after a video from his third-round match at Roland Garros sparked claims on social media that he had shoved a ball girl. However, the Spanish teenager strongly denied the accusation, insisting that the incident had been misunderstood.

The moment occurred during a break in Jodar’s five-set victory over American Alex Michelsen. As he made his way toward his player box after throwing a water bottle aside, a ball girl was in front of him. A clip circulating online appeared to show contact between the two, leading to widespread criticism.

But as additional angles emerged and witnesses weighed in, the situation appeared less straightforward than it initially seemed.

Watch the video:

Tennis player Rafa Jodar is going viral after appearing to push a ball girl 😬 pic.twitter.com/ukztFw4AyR — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 29, 2026

What did Jodar say?

Addressing the controversy after the match, Jodar was emphatic in rejecting suggestions that he had pushed the ball girl. “I didn’t touch her,” he said. “No, no, no. I could never do that.” The Spaniard explained that he was signalling to his father in the stands to pass him some belongings after returning from a toilet break.

“I didn’t push her or anything. I was telling my dad to give me the things that he was going to give me after a toilet break when I was coming back,” Jodar said.

Rafael Jodar dément avoir bousculé une ramasseuse de balles et affirme qu’elle a trébuché seule, après des images ambiguës. « Le tennis, partout & toujours ici », sur https://t.co/mR4b8GIeSX🎾#Jodar #tennis #RolandGarros #RG26 #RafaelJodar pic.twitter.com/j1YtXB6tV6 — TennisActu (@TennisActu) May 29, 2026

According to him, the ball girl was attempting to move out of his way when she lost her footing. “She was in the middle, so I think she was trying to get out of the way. She was going backwards, but I think she, like, fell, but not because I push(ed) her.”

Jodar suggested that a court cover positioned behind her may have contributed to the stumble. “It was right behind her. So when she was walking backwards, she fell with that,” he said.

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The teenager also stressed that he holds ball kids in high regard and would never intentionally behave that way. “I appreciate all the work that the ball kids are doing. I know it’s difficult with the heat and the conditions to stay there, so I appreciate. I could never, you know, push a ball kid.”

The controversy did little to derail his progress on the court. Jodar battled past Michelsen 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. He is now set to face fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the quarter-finals.