Two Canadian radio broadcasters terminated from service for ‘body-shaming’ basketball athletes

Earlier this week (on January 13), two broadcasters from WHOU 100.1 FM, a local radio station located in Maine, Canada, were terminated from service after they reportedly body-shamed two female athletes for “being overweight”. Their remarks mocking the two players were made a game between two high schools from Central Aroostook and Easton.

The listeners later complained to the radio station, saying such “derogatory comments” can “harm the self-esteem of players”. As a result of the complaints, the station decided to terminate the contracts of the two broadcasters who had previously worked as high school coaches.

In a statement released on Facebook, Fred Grant, the owner of the radio station, apologised on the behalf of the broadcasters. He also requested people to move on from the incident and said, “While it’s wrong that it happened, I’m going to ask each of you to help us shift the focus back on the excellence we see every day in our students. If you’ve shared the video post, I’m hoping you will take it down, not to downplay the incident, but to better help, all of our students move on to the important work and events in their lives.”

The WHOU 100.1 FM has been reporting on the local sports scene in Maine for over a decade and has thousands of followers. Many people commended the radio station for taking swift action.