Racoon’s two-hour rescue saga melts hearts online

The mammal had to remain behind the bars for over two hours before the animal control sedated her to carry out the rescue operation.“We rescue citizens both big and small!!!” tweeted the Newton fire department.

The mammal had to remain behind the bars for over two hours, before the animal control sedated her, to carry out the rescue operation. (Source: Twitter/Newton fire department)

A juvenile racoon is stealing hearts online after the Newton fire department in Massachusetts tweeted out a series of pictures of its rescue after it got stuck in a sewer.

According to the Dailymail, the fur-bandit was found with her head stuck in a sewer grate. Though the fire department thought the rescue operation would be an easy one with soap and water, the racoon was firmly pressed into the sewer.

.“We rescue citizens both big and small!!!” tweeted the Newton fire department after the rescue operations went successful. (Source: Twitter/ Newton fire department)

The mammal had to remain behind the bars for over two hours before the animal control sedated her to carry out the rescue operation.“We rescue citizens both big and small!!!” tweeted the Newton fire department after the rescue operations were successful.

