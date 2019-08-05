Racoon’s two-hour rescue saga melts hearts online

A juvenile racoon is stealing hearts online after the Newton fire department in Massachusetts tweeted out a series of pictures of its rescue after it got stuck in a sewer.
According to the Dailymail, the fur-bandit was found with her head stuck in a sewer grate. Though the fire department thought the rescue operation would be an easy one with soap and water, the racoon was firmly pressed into the sewer.
The mammal had to remain behind the bars for over two hours before the animal control sedated her to carry out the rescue operation.“We rescue citizens both big and small!!!” tweeted the Newton fire department after the rescue operations were successful.
We were able to rescue a juvenile raccoon today with help from Waltham’s Animal Control. He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!!! #newtonfire #nfd #newtonma pic.twitter.com/q7CYEQCCWZ
— Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 1, 2019
Always willing to help our 4 legged friends! It was quite the operation. https://t.co/wgFXzrhnWQ
— Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 1, 2019
The operation, which is now viral, was shared by passerby John Newton who noticed the constricted critter on his way to work and called the fire department at around 10am, reported Dailymail.
Here are some of the reactions by twitter users adoring the critter and appreciating the fire departments efforts:
thank you guys for helped this raccon , God bless you guys! Gob job
— Karla Ambrose (@LuzKarla13) August 2, 2019
Thank you so much for taking care of this little one.
— Leslie (@leslie42363) August 3, 2019
Thank you for rescuing this helpless little guy!!!
— Laurie G 🌀 (@LaurieG1111) August 2, 2019
Nice to see a positive story in the news. Great work.
— Cosmonaut Chris (@CosmonautChris) August 2, 2019
Well done guys ! Thank you for caring and rescuing the little guy!
— Lisa Mula (@lmula61) August 1, 2019
Awww he’s so cute and probably so happy now..good job!! 👍😁
— Jamie Kelly (@JamieKe85164687) August 1, 2019
Cheers firefighters from Newton FD.
— Kurt Bond (@bond_kurt) August 2, 2019