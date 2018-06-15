Racist troll gets schooled on Twitter after he raised an alarm over Pakistani train driver

A man in Scotland decided to make a hue and cry on Twitter for the most bizarre reason. And guess what, he got what he asked for — a cheeky retort! (Representation photo: Getty Images) A man in Scotland decided to make a hue and cry on Twitter for the most bizarre reason. And guess what, he got what he asked for — a cheeky retort! (Representation photo: Getty Images)

In an age and time when people across communities are endeavouring to come together, keeping their differences aside, a man in Scotland decided to make a hue and cry on Twitter for the most bizarre reason. And guess what, he got what he asked for — a cheeky retort! Ali Roberts, with the username @Aliii1690, tweeted to Scotland Railways’ Twitter handle in fury. His (now deleted) tweet read: “@ScotRail I’d like to make a formal complaint about your seating situation.” The official handle instantly replied to Ali, asking him to make his complaint via a certain link.

He then proceeded to reveal the contents of his complaint. “You have a Pakistani driving one of your trains…..Do you really think that’s safe?” Now that the racist nature of his complaint was out in the open, ScotRail’s social media team decided to not mince any words. “Yes. Very safe. Feel free to walk instead.” pat came the reply. With this, many others on Twitter joined the railways’ social media team in showing the racist troll his place.

Phil Richards, another Twitter user, shared screenshots of Ali’s tweet and ScotRail’s reply to the same, after the former deleted his Twitter. “Well handled by Scotrail. I see @Aliii1690 has deleted his tweets. Feel free to RT as a permanent reminder.” he wrote in caption.

Read the tweet here.

Here are some of the responses the sick burn that Scotrail gave Ali garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Did someone really tweet that? Unbelievable that someone thinks that they can tweet something like that and get away with it. — Tommy Roberts (@Tommy11_7) June 13, 2018

@Se_Railway another well handled response — isabel (@isabel_dunlop) June 14, 2018

More than likely got suspended by Twitter after people reported it. — Phil Richards (@philrichardsuk) June 14, 2018

Nah they handled it perfectly. Then twitterland joined in. Idiot was owned plain and simple. — Matt Willis (@mattenigmamusic) June 14, 2018

That was something, right?!

