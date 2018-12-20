Actor Rachel McAdams’ photoshoot with breast pumps sparks debate

A photoshoot for a magazine, featuring Hollywood actor Rachel McAdams, is prompting a debate on normalising working women using breast pumps. The actor, who starred in multiple hits including Oscar-winning Spotlight, posed for the photoshoot with breast pumps attached to each breast. Many across the world have lauded the actor for her attempt to normalise breastfeeding and the use of breast pumps.

For a recent photoshoot for the Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine, McAdams is wearing a Versace coat and glamorous Bulgari diamond necklace as she poses. The coat is open revealing two breast pumps. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the magazine’s editor and photographer Claire Rothstein explained how they came up with the idea and why she decided to post it.

“Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world, like breathing and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great,” Rothstein wrote. She also said the actor was pumping in between shots, as she is still breastfeeding her child who was born in April.

As the photos of the Doctor Strange star celebrate her talent, fashion statements and motherhood, Rothstein gave a shout out to other mothers and wrote, “Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too.”

The photo quickly went viral, and people praised the actor and photographer for the image.

As someone who is currently breastfeeding/pumping. This shot @clairerothstein took of #rachelmcadams just makes me squeal with delight. Hells yeah. This is all the vibes. 🙌🏽 https://t.co/O8ehLsAycB — Troian (@SleepintheGardn) December 20, 2018

Yes to this powerful image of Rachel McAdams by @clairerothstein expressing milk on a shoot. Fed is best but breastfeeding desperately needs naturalising (shocked this isn’t the case in… https://t.co/E2PVoEDt84 — Honest Mum® (@HonestMum) December 20, 2018

This sort of image is one which should have power not because of taboo but because of the general awesomeness of women and the strength it takes to bring a new life into the world. Inspiring. — James Michael Parry (@James_Parry) December 20, 2018

#RachelMcAdams pumping breast milk in Versace is the kind of power statement I needed today pic.twitter.com/WYbeMoygQS — Leah Gibbon (@LeahGibbon) December 19, 2018

I just had to share this gorgeous photo❤️taken by @clairerothstein of #rachelmcadams 6 month post giving birth to her son. It embodies the beauty of breastfeeding. So normal, natural and… https://t.co/EMnEvBKlHb — Michele Garber (@niptuckcoach) December 19, 2018

this photo of rachel mcadams breast feeding while wearing versace and dripped in bulgari diamonds is proof that yes, actually, women really can have it all pic.twitter.com/zLbMvHVm7i — Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) December 19, 2018

As I’ve said many times before, motherhood is a leveller! This shot of Rachel McAdams is so powerful, I can’t stop thinking about it.

Expressing milk is something I knew nothing about before becoming a mum. When I first did it I felt like a cow with udd… https://t.co/PtnjZL5FZB pic.twitter.com/wP0ZNn1Xmi — Giovanna Fletcher (@MrsGiFletcher) December 19, 2018

This Rachel McAdams pumping photo warmed my heart. pic.twitter.com/fJ4WmkTreJ — Lorena O’Neil (@lorenaoneil) December 19, 2018

don’t mind me just framing this photo of Rachel McAdams shot by Claire Rothstein pic.twitter.com/4ttM599sz4 — Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) December 19, 2018

Honestly, S/O to all the women out there who are kickass moms and hardworking professionals. It’s not easy to be both. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/NIWb92efvv — Sammi Coppedge (@WhatSammiSays) December 19, 2018

#Rachelmcadams is a hero. Thank you for posing with breast pumps for a cover shoot. You are a class act. Sexy, talented, and a mom. #visibility #normalizebreastfeeding — kaitkerrigan (@kaitkerrigan) December 19, 2018

However, there were people who lauded the star, but pointed out that breastfeeding in real life was often not as glamorous or easy for all mothers.

This is great but would be more realistic shot in a dirty McDonald’s bathroom stall or in a small office mother’s room that she had to kick a male coworker out of first https://t.co/5R6QughRqW — Carrie Melago (@carriemelago) December 19, 2018

As you may have heard, she is a doctor. Which is also slightly more impressive than being an actress. Sorry, not sorry. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 20, 2018

For one day, can I just look as badass as Rachel McAdams does while pumping? #workingmomgoals #restingpumpface pic.twitter.com/xlTHICpzsr — Sarah Goldfarb (@SarahGoldfarb) December 20, 2018