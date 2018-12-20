Toggle Menu
Actor Rachel McAdams’ photoshoot with breast pumps sparks debatehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/rachel-mcadams-rocks-photoshoot-wearing-breast-pumps-viral-photo-reactions-5501916/

Actor Rachel McAdams’ photoshoot with breast pumps sparks debate

The star posed wearing breast pumps in a recent photoshoot, and many lauded it as an important step towards normalising breastfeeding.

rachel mcadams, breastfeeding, rachel mcadmas breast pump photo, actors breastfeeding photo, normalising breastfeeding, breast pumping rachel mcadmas photoshoot, viral news, indian express
Rachel McAdams’ photo has mothers inspired online. (Source: clairerothstein, Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

A photoshoot for a magazine, featuring Hollywood actor Rachel McAdams, is prompting a debate on normalising working women using breast pumps. The actor, who starred in multiple hits including Oscar-winning Spotlight, posed for the photoshoot with breast pumps attached to each breast. Many across the world have lauded the actor for her attempt to normalise breastfeeding and the use of breast pumps.

For a recent photoshoot for the Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine, McAdams is wearing a Versace coat and glamorous Bulgari diamond necklace as she poses. The coat is open revealing two breast pumps. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the magazine’s editor and photographer Claire Rothstein explained how they came up with the idea and why she decided to post it.

“Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world, like breathing and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great,” Rothstein wrote. She also said the actor was pumping in between shots, as she is still breastfeeding her child who was born in April.

As the photos of the Doctor Strange star celebrate her talent, fashion statements and motherhood, Rothstein gave a shout out to other mothers and wrote, “Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too.”

Advertising

The photo quickly went viral, and people praised the actor and photographer for the image.

However, there were people who lauded the star, but pointed out that breastfeeding in real life was often not as glamorous or easy for all mothers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android