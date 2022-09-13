Raccoon spotted curling up on hammock and netizens are loving it

Most people would love to relax on a hammock on any given day, what with it symbolising lazy evenings and carefree holidays. Now, a raccoon in the US appears to have managed to partake in the joy and a short video of it has surfaced online, intriguing netizens.

The raccoon was spotted lounging in the hammock by Sarah McAnulty, a woman in Philadelphia, while she was working inside her home in Fishtown. Hearing a noise on her back porch, McAnulty peeked outside and saw that the animal had hijacked her spot, reported ABC.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the raccoon adjusting the fabric of the hammock so that it can lie down comfortably. At one point, it is even seen stretching its back and lying down.

Since being shared on Twitter last week, the clip has amassed more than 7.7 lakh views. Netizens even tried to come up with quirky comments. One user posted, “They love hammock loungin’! A facility I’ve worked at gave all their raccoons little hammocks. They love ‘em.” Another user wrote, “Sarah he wants his nightly squid bedtime story!!”

In June this year, delighting netizens, a parrot was spotted enjoying its time on a “makeshift hammock” made out of a face mask in a video from Thailand. The bird was seen lying inside the face mask, hung on a moving car, and appeared to be having a good time with its legs up in the air.