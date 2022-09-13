scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Raccoon spotted curling up on hammock and netizens are loving it

The video shows the raccoon adjusting the fabric of the hammock so that it can lie down comfortably. At one point, it is even seen stretching its back and lying down.

racoon on hammock, racoon video, racoon lying on hammock, hammock, Philadelphia, indian expressThe raccoon was spotted lounging in the hammock by Sarah McAnulty, a woman in Philadelphia, while she was working inside her home in Fishtown.

Most people would love to relax on a hammock on any given day, what with it symbolising lazy evenings and carefree holidays. Now, a raccoon in the US appears to have managed to partake in the joy and a short video of it has surfaced online, intriguing netizens.

The raccoon was spotted lounging in the hammock by Sarah McAnulty, a woman in Philadelphia, while she was working inside her home in Fishtown. Hearing a noise on her back porch, McAnulty peeked outside and saw that the animal had hijacked her spot, reported ABC.

ALSO READ |Parrot ‘relaxing’ on ‘makeshift hammock’ reminds netizens of weekend

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

The video shows the raccoon adjusting the fabric of the hammock so that it can lie down comfortably. At one point, it is even seen stretching its back and lying down.

Since being shared on Twitter last week, the clip has amassed more than 7.7 lakh views. Netizens even tried to come up with quirky comments. One user posted, “They love hammock loungin’! A facility I’ve worked at gave all their raccoons little hammocks. They love ‘em.” Another user wrote, “Sarah he wants his nightly squid bedtime story!!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...

In June this year, delighting netizens, a parrot was spotted enjoying its time on a “makeshift hammock” made out of a face mask in a video from Thailand. The bird was seen lying inside the face mask, hung on a moving car, and appeared to be having a good time with its legs up in the air.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 07:06:19 pm
Next Story

Monthly US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflation picks up

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

EWS quota amendment a fraud on the Constitution, SC told

EWS quota amendment a fraud on the Constitution, SC told

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement