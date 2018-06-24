Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
R Praggnanandhaa becomes India’s youngest and world’s second youngest Grandmaster; garners praise on Twitter

All of 12 years and 10 months old, India's youngest Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa is being showered with heaps of praises, if just a cursory glance through the Internet is all to go by.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 24, 2018 4:58:05 pm
R Praggnanandhaa, R Praggnanandhaa grandmaster, youngest grandmasters world, youngest grandmasters india, vishvanathan anand, chess news, sports news Praggnanandhaa garnered praises on the Internet, lead by none other than the legendary Vishwanathan Anand himself, on social media.

R Praggnanandhaa has become India’s youngest and world’s second youngest Grandmaster after he made it to final round of the Gredine Open in Italy. All of 12 years and 10 months old, Praggnanandhaa is being showered with heaps of praises, if just a cursory glance through the Internet is all to go by. He beat Moroni Luca Jr in the eighth round and was then paired with GM Prujjsers Roeland, leading him on to make the third norm. While Praggnanandhaa became the second youngest Grandmaster of the world of all time, the fourth spot in youngest Grandmasters too, is held by an Indian — Parimarjan Negi, at the age of 13 years and 4 months.

Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa garnered praises on the Internet, lead by none other than the legendary Vishwanathan Anand himself, on social media.

ALSO READ | R Praggnanandhaa becomes second youngest Grandmaster ever 

Here are some of them.

“What impresses me about Praggnanandhaa is that he’s not just a strong player but mixes imaginative middle game play with patient endgame skills and is uncompromising in not settling for easy, quick draws,” Anand was reported telling ESPN India. In Tarvisio, Italy in 2017, Pragnnandhaa won his first GM norm at the World Junior Championships. He won his second norm at the Herkalion Fischer Memorial GM Norm tournament in Greece in April 2018. It takes three norms and an Elo rating of 2500 to become a Grandmaster.

