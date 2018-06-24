R Praggnanandhaa becomes India’s youngest and world’s second youngest Grandmaster; garners praise on Twitter

Praggnanandhaa garnered praises on the Internet, lead by none other than the legendary Vishwanathan Anand himself, on social media. Praggnanandhaa garnered praises on the Internet, lead by none other than the legendary Vishwanathan Anand himself, on social media.

R Praggnanandhaa has become India’s youngest and world’s second youngest Grandmaster after he made it to final round of the Gredine Open in Italy. All of 12 years and 10 months old, Praggnanandhaa is being showered with heaps of praises, if just a cursory glance through the Internet is all to go by. He beat Moroni Luca Jr in the eighth round and was then paired with GM Prujjsers Roeland, leading him on to make the third norm. While Praggnanandhaa became the second youngest Grandmaster of the world of all time, the fourth spot in youngest Grandmasters too, is held by an Indian — Parimarjan Negi, at the age of 13 years and 4 months.

Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa garnered praises on the Internet, lead by none other than the legendary Vishwanathan Anand himself, on social media.

Here are some of them.

Welcome to the club & congrats Praggnanandhaa!! See u soon in chennai? — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) June 24, 2018

Indian prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa 🇮🇳 has become the 2nd youngest Grandmaster in history today. He is the youngest Grandmaster alive in the world now! Congratulations and well done @rpragchess pic.twitter.com/ekYW6pNHlf — Chess.com – India (@chesscom_in) June 23, 2018

Congratulations to R Praggnanandhaa on becoming world’s 2nd youngest Chess Grand Master 🙏 https://t.co/yO7BlUCYQk — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) June 24, 2018

Youngest Grandmasters in history:

1. Sergey Karjakin (Ukraine) 12 years, 7 months

2. R Praggnandhaa (India) 12 years, 10 months. India’s young Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa became 2nd youngest grandmaster in world at age 12 years 10 months…Heartiest congratulations to him 👍 https://t.co/7Opudjbtvi — Amit Gadre (@midcap_mantra) June 24, 2018

Congratulations to R Praggnanandhaa for becoming second youngest Grand Master of world — Bharat Singh Chauhan (@Bharatchess64) June 24, 2018

Uncountable and heartfelt congratulations to Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, the great Indian chess player and child prodigy being 12 years 10 months and 13 days, for achieving the grand master title, being the… https://t.co/0vjtbEA84o — Dhruv Kandhari (@KandhariDhruv) June 24, 2018

Second youngest #chess #Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa

also gives the world an epic pronounciation and spelling challenge. #TamilNamesRockhttps://t.co/pLdSTxFme7 — Rohini Mohan (@rohini_mohan) June 24, 2018

“What impresses me about Praggnanandhaa is that he’s not just a strong player but mixes imaginative middle game play with patient endgame skills and is uncompromising in not settling for easy, quick draws,” Anand was reported telling ESPN India. In Tarvisio, Italy in 2017, Pragnnandhaa won his first GM norm at the World Junior Championships. He won his second norm at the Herkalion Fischer Memorial GM Norm tournament in Greece in April 2018. It takes three norms and an Elo rating of 2500 to become a Grandmaster.

