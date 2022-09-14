scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

‘Kiss or slap’: Quicky Style is back with another viral dance, this time on Sauda Khara Khara

The Norwegian dance crew took the internet by storm with their performance on Kala Chashma.

Quick Style, Norwegian dance crew, dance, Sauda Khara Khara, song, Sukhbir, Diljit Dosanjh, Punjabi song, viral, trendingNorwegian dance crew Quick Style danced to Sauda Khara Khara in their latest viral video.

Norwegian dance crew Quick Style took the internet by storm with their performance on Kala Chasma which became a rage on social media. Their dance steps went viral as everyone from the Indian cricket team to American talk show host Jimmy Fallon grooved to the song. And now, Quick Style is back with another hit choreography on the song Sauda Khara Khara.

The song sung by Sukhbir and Diljit Dosanjh featured in the film Good Newwz. The video shows members of the dance crew dressed in dapper suits as they match the dance beats of the Punjabi superhit. One of them makes a flying kiss gesture which is replicated by the others standing in a queue. The person standing last in the line then returns a slap and then everyone replicates this gesture before everyone breaks into a dance.

“Kiss or slap? Ask google!” says the caption of the video. Posted Monday, it has already received more than one million views.

“Hahahaha dammm you guys,” commented an Instagram user. “Google says kisses for fans slaps for haters,” said another. “Want a full dance on this song,” requested another netizen. “You guys are such an awesome vibe,” posted yet another.

The group was founded in 2006 by Pakistani-Norwegian twin brothers Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik. They also won the Norwegian version of America’s Got Talent in 2009 called Norske Talenter.

The song Sauda Khara Khara originally came out in 1999. The remixed version was released in the film Good Newwz. The 2019 film starred Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 10:01:57 am
