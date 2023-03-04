Quick Style grooves to Kala Chashma again, this time with an ‘Aye Ayo’ twist

The Norwegian dance group The Quick Style continues to amaze netizens with their reels. From American television host Jimmy Fallon to the Indian cricket team, the internet was abuzz with people trying out their hook step to the Bollywood song ‘Kala Chashma’. Again this year, the group revived their Kala Chashma moves but with a twist.

In a video shared on Instagram, the group’s members are seen slaying the hook step of the trending song. However, soon after they finish the hook step, Algerian-French rapper L’Algérino makes an entry. He does some cool moves to the recently released song Aye Ayo and the group adds vigour to his performance by grooving in the background.

In the Aye Ayo music video, the Quick Style group is seen delivering their zestful performance along with the rapper. Shot in Abu Dhabi, the song written by L’Algerino was composed by Skalpovich.

“Remember to enjoy this tune! If you haven’t heard! Aye Ayo is out on all platforms,” Quick Style captioned the video. Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1.7 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

Netizens were quite amused by the clip. A user commented, “Can’t wait for this hook up step to go trending!” Another user wrote, “Watching you guys is never boring.” A third user wrote, “WHAT MASTERPIECE IS THIS?”

Before this, The Quick Style recreated the iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ song from Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se movie. Clad in black and white suits and sunglasses, the group’s members grooved on top of what appeared to be a truck. However, their attempt failed to impress netizens who were deeply moved by Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora’s performance in the original video.