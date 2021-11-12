Even Aussies were surprised when this kangaroo hopped atop a house’s roof

While it’s not unusual for residents in Queensland, Australia to spot kangaroos near their homes, the locals were sure surprised to find one hopping about on the roof of a house!

Children playing in the Mount Isa area spotted the kangaroo first, atop a home on Duchess Road. When local residents contacted the emergency services, they had a hard time convincing the officers that it was a genuine call indeed, ABC Net reported.

“We thought it was a hoax when we got the call but sure enough, when we showed up, there it was on the roof,” said Patrick Buck, a senior firefighter at Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES). The rescuers climbed up wearing harnesses and carrying other gear to help the stranded animal. However, as soon as the marsupial spotted the firefighters, it “jumped down into some shrubs.”

Watch the video here:

Sharing images of the unusual rescue, the QFES quipped that while most first responders in other fire departments are usually called to rescue cats, they had to step in to help a kangaroo.

Although the animal escaped, it remains a mystery as to how it got there in the first place.

It is understood that the rescuers had to carefully approach the kangaroo to ensure the animal didn’t fall down in fear and injure itself. “It was hot yesterday so we were concerned he was dehydrated and if he got scared and jumped down he might break a leg,” Paula Boon and Sue Carson, who run a local animal rescue service Paws Hoofs and Claws, told news.com.au.