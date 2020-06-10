Drone footage shows huge congregation of green turtles moving toward Australian shore

The drone apparatus showed up to 64,000 endangered turtles around the northern Great Barrier Reef island and coming ashore to lay eggs. The drone apparatus showed up to 64,000 endangered turtles around the northern Great Barrier Reef island and coming ashore to lay eggs.

Spectacular aerial footage has shown thousands of green turtles congregating on the edge of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef ahead of nesting season. The drone footage capture by the researchers of Raine Island Recovery Project in Queensland is being shared widely on social media.

In a footage released by Queensland Government’s Department of Environment and Science (DES), drones captured the world’s largest green turtle rookery heading towards the island, a vegetated coral cay approximately 620 kilometres north-west of Cairns. The oceanic species of turtles are endangered due to hunting, overharvesting of their eggs, loss of beach nesting sights and becoming trapped in fishing apparatus.

The footage showed up to 64,000 endangered turtles around the northern Great Barrier Reef island and coming ashore to lay eggs.

Many on social media asked how scientists were able to count the turtles. In a paper published in highly respected PLOS ONE journal, Dr Andrew Dunstan of DES explained how their research combines science and technology to more effectively count endangered green turtles.

“Trying to accurately count thousands of painted and unpainted turtles from a small boat in rough weather was difficult,” Dr Dunstan said. “Using a drone is easier, safer, much more accurate, and the data can be immediately and permanently stored,” the Great Barrier Reef Foundation website quoted him.

Co-author Richard Fitzpatrick from the Biopixel Oceans Foundation said, “What previously took a number of researchers a long time can now be done by one drone operator in under an hour.”

Raine Island is the world’s largest green turtle nesting site and the project focuses closely to protect and restore the island’s critical habitat for the vulnerable species.

“We’re taking action to improve and rebuild the island’s nesting beaches and building fences to prevent turtle deaths, all working to strengthen the island’s resilience and ensure the survival of our northern green turtles and many other species,” Great Barrier Reef Foundation Managing Director Anna Marsden said.

Earlier, in India, videos of olive turtles hatchlings going to the sea after nesting period in Odisha had been widely shared on social media in May.

