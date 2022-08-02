Queen’s horse guard shouts at woman for touching horse’s reins. Video triggers debate

A British Royal guard on horseback was filmed yelling out at a woman tourist who came close to the horse outside Buckingham Palace. The reaction of the Queen’s guard has gone viral and has set the stage for heated discussions among netizens.

In the viral video, the woman is seen posing for a photograph and touching the guard’s horse. After noticing the woman touching his horse’s reins, the guard screams out aloud prompting the startled woman to move away. He is heard saying, “Stand back from the Queen’s lifeguard, don’t touch the reins!” The guard is seen furiously sitting on top of the horse.

The video first went viral on TikTok and did the rounds on other social media platforms. While some users found the guard faulty, some others criticised the woman for touching the horse’s reins.

A user commented, “As an experienced equestrian I can tell you if you control the reins, you control the horse. If you control the horse, you control the rider. That’s why he yelled and drew his sword. She’s lucky to get off as lightly as she did.”

I don’t get why these dudes don’t get confronted more often when doing this things.

They’re literally articles of ornate for turism purposes and they get away with such agressivity. What are they protecting?

The shouting was unnecessary! He could have spoken with a less aggressive tone of voice! — Rabih Benkacem (@rabih_benkacem) July 31, 2022

Sorry, but I thought he was obnoxious when there was no need! When she came close to the horse he could have had a word and not shout and scream at the poor lady! I have no doubt she is a tourist and this will have definitely spoiled her day! Shame! — john cockcroft (@prestwichpriest) August 1, 2022

Surely a sign saying Please don’t touch the horses, with a visual would avoid all the drama. — Andy (@gibson807) July 31, 2022

An Army spokesperson was quoted as saying by Mirror that they take all incidents like this seriously. The spokesperson added that they want to ensure all those who visit Horse Guards have an enjoyable time.

“This area is particularly busy with tourists and on occasions the soldiers undertaking guard duty need to shout loudly to alert members of the public if they get too close to the horses, which happened in this case,” the spokesperson said.