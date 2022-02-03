scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee souvenir typo raises eyebrows

Instead of “To Commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II” the plaque reads “To Commemorate the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 3, 2022 4:26:19 pm
Queen Elizabeth, platinum jubilee sovenir typo, Queen, UK, misprint, indian express The 10,800 items have been offered for 32,400 pounds instead of 323,892 pounds with a 90 per cent discount

A spelling mistake on the souvenirs manufactured to mark Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70th year of accession to the British throne has grabbed attention. The error has been printed on thousands of commemorative tea sets, mugs and decorative plates, reported the BBC.

A smiling portrait of the queen, surrounded by the royal coat of arms and her year of accession 1952 to the present year 2022 marks the Platinum Jubilee on the pieces.

However, instead of “To Commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II” the plaque reads “To Commemorate the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II”.
The pieces were produced at a factory in Changzhou in China, as per The Sun report. Wholesale Clearance UK agreed to buy the pieces, which have been advertised as “Queens Platinum Jubliee (Jubbly) Souvenir Stock with Slight Typo Mistake”.

Karl Baxter, the Clearance website boss, was quoted as saying by the BBC that he will pitch them as collectors’ items “in classic Del Boy-style”. “What could be more unique than our limited-edition misprinted crockery?” he said.

See reactions:

The 10,800 items have been offered for 32,400 pounds instead of 323,892 pounds with a 90 per cent discount. Interestingly, the Wholesale Clearance UK website has brought a sitcom connection for the sale. “Become an Only Fools and Horses fan and wow your friends with your Lovely Jubbly set!” the website says.

The royal.uk website states that the queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. She took to the throne on February 6, 1952, at the age of 25.

