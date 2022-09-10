Netizens reminisce Queen Elizabeth II’s appearance with Daniel Craig in London Olympics skit after monarch’s demise

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, breathed her last on Thursday at the age of 96. As condolences and tributes pour in for the monarch who held the throne for 70 years, a video showing her blithe-spirit has surfaced online. The Queen was renowned for her appearances at her high-profile events and she grabbed attention with her surprise moves.

The clip featured her grand entrance to the London 2012 Olympics along with Hollywood actor Daniel Craig. The clip shows Craig along with Queen’s corgis entering her room in Buckingham Palace and escorting her. The duo enters a helicopter and are seen heading towards the Olympic event. After a while, she jumps from the helicopter and parachutes. Craig who acts as James Bond also follows suit. As the iconic music of the James Bond movies plays, the duo is spotted at the Olympic event.

I think Queen Elizabeth had a great sense of humour and she was a good sport. She proved this when she made her grand entrance to the London 2012 Olympics alongside Daniel Craig as James Bond.

This was absolutely magnificent.

The clip has amassed more than 8,71,600 views on Twitter. Some users recollected memories of her appearance with the Paddington Bear while some others found the clip as amazing. A user commented, “This and Tea with Paddington!” Another user wrote, “I’m not really a royalist, but this was just brilliant. The Queen & James Bond, perfect.”

During her reign, she had endured through 15 prime ministers starting from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss. Her Platinum Jubilee was celebrated with pomp and gaiety in June this year and she became the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.