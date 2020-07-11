Little boy sends ‘happiness’ puzzle to Queen to cheer her up during pandemic, receives thank you letter

The boy received a letter from the Queen thanking him for his thoughtful gesture. (Source: AP file, The Royalist/ Facebook) The boy received a letter from the Queen thanking him for his thoughtful gesture. (Source: AP file, The Royalist/ Facebook)

A seven-year-old boy sent a ‘happiness word search’ to the Queen of England to ‘cheer her up’ during her isolation amid the global pandemic. The little boy’s thoughtful gesture is melting hearts online while the Queen, too, sent him a thank you note.

As the world battles Covid-19, Timothy Madders thought of a perfect way to lift the spirits of Queen Elizabeth II as she and her husband have been living at Windsor Castle in isolation amid the pandemic– send her a puzzle filled with positivity. Titled ‘Happiness word search’, the little boy from Billericay in Essex sent a handwritten letter along with a custommade puzzle just for the 94-year-old monarch with words like ‘hug’, ‘smile’, ‘sunshine’ and ‘love’ among others hidden in the labyrinth.

“Dear Queen Elizabeth, You might be feeling sad or lonely during lockdown, so I thought I could make a word search for you to cheer you up. Love from Timothy Madders,” the boy wrote in his letter sent to the palace along with the puzzle, Press Association reported.

Timothy received a reply from Windsor Castle thanking him for his thoughtfulness. The letter, from one of the Queen’s ladies in waiting, Philippa de Pass, said: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your kind letter, and for the puzzle you have created especially for Her Majesty. Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated, and The Queen hopes that you too are keeping safe and well in the current situation.”

“I am to thank you very much indeed for writing as you did at this time,” the letter added. The boy said he was glad the Queen liked it and was thrilled to receive the letter.

Jo Madders, Timothy’s mother, said he thought of the idea because he was worried the Queen and many others might be feeling sad, lonely and bored during lockdown. “He picked happiness as a theme because he wanted words that would make people think of happy things as they did it,” she told BBC News.

As the handwritten note got a lots of praise online, particularly for the boy’s cursive handwriting, his mother added: “He wanted to do something to cheer her up and he did it in his neatest handwriting,” she said.

And it wasn’t just the Queen who received the sweet puzzle, he asked his mother to make copies and hand it out to a few of the elders living in their neighbourhood as well. “He kept saying to me not to send the original to anyone else because that was for the Queen, ” Madders said. “He’s always thinking about other people.”

The boy’s gesture and the Queen’s letter won hearts online and many lauded the student for his kindness.

