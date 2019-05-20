Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a social media manager, and here are the perks

Do you love creating content for social media, and think you can compose that perfect Instagram post or tweet that will go viral? Then you should consider applying to work as the social media manager for the world’s longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen of England is looking for a social media manager so that her presence is felt online. And the perks of the job extend way beyond a fat paycheque. The chosen individual will manage the social media handles of the royal family, and you get to work at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier today The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston. pic.twitter.com/TYO8lGjcY6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2019

The coveted job — formally listed as an opening for a “digital communications officer” on the Royal Household’s website is described as a permanent position that will involve working for 37.5 hours per week. It pays around £30,000 (Rs 26,58,825) a year, though it will depend on experience.

The job also ensures “a comprehensive benefits package, including a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme (after 6 months), 33 days annual leave, including bank holidays and “free lunch” among other perks.

The advertisement says the person appointed would have their “content will be viewed by millions”, and the job is about “finding new ways to maintain The Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage.”

The job description says, “You’ll create content for social networking and digital platforms, including our newly launched website, as well as researching and writing feature articles.”

“With an eye to the future” the person will shape digital communications for the royal family. Underlining the seriousness of the job, the description adds, “The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do.”

Clearly the Queen isn’t planning to take her presence on social media lightly, after the family registered its presence on Instagram with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle creating an official handle in March. If you’ve got a flair for writing, understand each social media platform’s need and have photography skills with experience producing live social media content and video production skills, this job could be yours.

If you’re interested you can apply for the job that is listed on the Royal Household’s website by May 26.