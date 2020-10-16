scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 16, 2020
Bihar polls

How netizens reacted to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William not wearing masks to event

The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson the Duke of Cambridge for her first outdoor public engagement in the last seven months.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 16, 2020 3:06:30 pm
queen elizabeth II, queen elizabth no mask, queen elizabeth prince william no mask, queen no mask royal engagement, queen no mask first public appearance, viral news, indian expressFor the royal engagement, the Queen wore a pink coat by Stewart Parvin with a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan, however, her fashion statement sans face-covering disappointed many online.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stepped out for her first public engagement since the coronavirus pandemic hit, but received criticism on social media for her decision not to wear a mask.

The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson the Duke of Cambridge at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) near Salisbury to meet scientists providing vital support for those dealing with the pandemic. The world’s oldest monarch, who spent the national lockdown at Windsor Castle, has been carrying out her official duties online and the latest appearance was her first public engagement in seven months.

The Queen and Prince William were photographed maintaining distance from others but none of those at the event seemed to be wearing masks.

Soon, videos and photos of the royal family members garnered a lot of attention online, and a lot of criticism. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the Queen decided not to wear a mask after consulting her own physicians and scientists at the research facility.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to an iTV report, all 48 people who were due to come in close contact with members of the royal family were very recently tested for Covid-19 and had tested negative. Social distancing was also maintained throughout.

“The media were not allowed close to the visitors and wore face masks. The Queen also arrived by helicopter separately from William, who arrived by car,” Sky News reported.

However, many criticised them on social media for failing to set an example as the number of cases rise and fresh restrictions have been imposed in the UK.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 16: Latest News

Advertisement