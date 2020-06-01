Follow Us:
Monday, June 01, 2020
COVID19

Queen Elizabeth spotted riding horse as UK eases Covid-19 restrictions

The 94-year-old monarch was seen riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park on May 31.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2020 5:26:18 pm
Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth riding horse, UK coronavirus updates, Horse riding, Britain, UK, COVID-19, Coronavirus pandemic, Trending news, Indian Express news. Queen Elizabeth riding a horse at Windsor Castle, west of London, during the lockdown. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Britain’s 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth was photographed riding a horse as the country eased restrictions which were implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to Reuters, the Queen was seen riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park on May 31.

The monarch has been living at Windsor Castle, west of London, during the lockdown with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

In the UK, a number of restrictions were relaxed on June 1, including the reopening of primary schools and markets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 01: Latest News

Advertisement