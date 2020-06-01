Queen Elizabeth spotted riding horse as UK eases Covid-19 restrictions

Queen Elizabeth riding a horse at Windsor Castle, west of London, during the lockdown. (Picture credit: Reuters) Queen Elizabeth riding a horse at Windsor Castle, west of London, during the lockdown. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Britain’s 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth was photographed riding a horse as the country eased restrictions which were implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to Reuters, the Queen was seen riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park on May 31.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth back in the saddle as the country eases stringent measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus https://t.co/WMp54As7V5 pic.twitter.com/9dpfomDDv8 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2020

The monarch has been living at Windsor Castle, west of London, during the lockdown with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip.

Thug life😏🤯🙄😄 — Raiyan (@Raiyanity) June 1, 2020

God save the Queen. — the 𝗠𝗟𝗣 😷 (@illustriousmlp) June 1, 2020

In her royal bubble while the world falls apart around her….. — nubian queen (@nubianq70148541) June 1, 2020

Lol was the queen in lockdown? — rainy days (@wheresistherain) June 1, 2020

amazing. — Marry Brown (@ForABetterMY) June 1, 2020

Queen Elizabeth, you are a badass, riding a horse well into your 90s. — Jennifer Marx (@marxjenny) June 1, 2020

This woman is perpetually a badass. — Rohit Roy (@realrohitroy) June 1, 2020

In the UK, a number of restrictions were relaxed on June 1, including the reopening of primary schools and markets.

