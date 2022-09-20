scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Prince Harry accused of being ‘disrespectful’ to the crown

A clip from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral broadcast shows Prince Harry purportedly not singing the royal anthem “God Save the King”.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince harry disrespectful, Queen Elizabeth II funeral, Queen funeral, Prince harry not singing god save the king, Prince harry disrespect the monarchy, Indian Express'God Save the King' or 'God Save the Queen' is the national anthem of UK.

The 12-day mourning period for late Queen Elizabeth II came to an end Monday with her state funeral that was attended by thousands of mourners at the Westminster Abbey in London.

During the ceremony, Prince Harry, who was accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, got in hot waters after a clip of him purportedly not singing to the royal anthem “God Save the King” (which was “God Save the Queen” during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign) went viral.

The 10-second clip, taken from the widely-watched broadcast of the funeral, shows Harry standing solemnly behind King Charles as the gathering sings the royal anthem. Traditionally, only the reigning monarch does not sing the British anthem, therefore Harry’s tightlipped silence made him stand out.

Many royal family enthusiasts have criticised Prince Harry for being disrespectful by not singing the anthem. Expressing this view a Twitter user wrote, “Prince Harry didn’t sing the National Anthem to his father Total, utter, disrespect for his father, the nation, the Crown and the monarch that pays him. Strip him of all of his royal titles and funding. How much will NETFLIX want him then ”.

However, many people supported the 38-year-old and argued that he was being unfairly targeted by the nitpickers. Echoing this sentiment a Twitter user wrote, “He was singing as was Meghan. You’ve picked a short clip where he isn’t opening his mouth that wide but you can see if you look closely he is. Same as William if you watched him. This is truly pathetic trying to pick at everything he does.” Another person wrote, “I am usually too emotional at funerals to sing anything, so I don’t hold it against him.”

