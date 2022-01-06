scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Quebec influencers’ maskless in-flight party goes viral, airline company cancels return tickets

Sunwing Airlines cancelled the influencers group's return flight scheduled for January 5 after they "wouldn’t accept the airline’s terms and conditions".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 6, 2022 3:55:34 pm
Amid rising cases of the coronavirus infection across the globe, a video of influencers having a party inside a Canadian airline has gone viral, drawing flak from all quarters including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Videos posted fron inside the plane – headed to Mexico for a New Year’s Eve holiday – on social media by reality TV stars and influencers show them partying and drinking alcohol, vaping in the aisle.

According to the Journal de Montreal, involved people from reality shows Occupation Double et l’île de l’amour (Love Island) and was chartered by James William Awad.

As the video went viral, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra as well as the health and public safety ministers said in a release Tuesday that officials in their departments will immediately launch an investigation into the incident.

Citing “unacceptable behaviour and cases of non-compliance with mask wearing and other air safety requirements,” they iterated that the “health and safety” of flight crews and passengers are a “top priority.”

Prime Minister Trudeau too slammed the group for their brazen celebration claiming it’s a “slap in the face” to Canadians who have followed the rules since the start of the pandemic. Trudeau said Wednesday he was “extremely frustrated” watching the now-deleted social media videos of Quebec influencers.

“We know how hard people have worked to keep themselves safe, to limit their family gatherings at Christmas time, to wear masks, to get vaccinated, to do all the right things. It’s a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau said speaking to reporters.

After the incident, flight attendants have also been demanding stronger action from government and carriers to ensure health and safety on board amid the Omicron surge, Global News reported.

Sunwing Airlines cancelled the influencers group’s return flight scheduled for January 5 after they “wouldn’t accept the airline’s terms and conditions”. Since then, other airline companies like Air Canada and Air Transat have also denied them a flight home.

As the airlines refused to bring them back to Canada, public supported the move and slammed the group for their carelessness.

However, after much hassle, about a dozen passengers managed to arrive in Montreal from Mexico. According to Montreal CTV News, “at least one of the passengers from an Air Canada flight Wednesday night was handcuffed by border agents soon after arrival at the Montreal-Trudeau airport,” while others refused to answer questions from journalists.

