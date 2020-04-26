Follow Us:
Sunday, April 26, 2020
Stunt professionals’ work from home to choreograph viral fight clip

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2020 2:03:18 pm
Stunt professionals, stuntmen and woman in Quarantine, Quarantined stunt professionals, Coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus pandemic, Trending news, Indian Express news The viral video featured students and instructors of the Campus Univers Cascades, a European training centre that specializes in stunt techniques for film and television

A group of professional stuntmen and women have come up with a brilliantly choreographed  “fight” scene while confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video here

The cleverly edited video shows several of engaged in combat as they throw punches and kicks facing the camera. In the video, many also used household items like toilet papers, pillow frying pans and even a banana as weapons.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

According to Fox News, the video featured students and instructors of the Campus Univers Cascades, a European training centre that specializes in stunt techniques for film and television.

