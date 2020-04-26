Stunt professionals’ work from home to choreograph viral fight clip

The viral video featured students and instructors of the Campus Univers Cascades, a European training centre that specializes in stunt techniques for film and television The viral video featured students and instructors of the Campus Univers Cascades, a European training centre that specializes in stunt techniques for film and television

A group of professional stuntmen and women have come up with a brilliantly choreographed “fight” scene while confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video here

The cleverly edited video shows several of engaged in combat as they throw punches and kicks facing the camera. In the video, many also used household items like toilet papers, pillow frying pans and even a banana as weapons.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

I’m still laughing at the dude who got the cucumber slices knocked off his face. — Barnyard Giggler (@BarnyardGigglr) April 22, 2020

Bless you badasses! — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) April 22, 2020

This is dope! (…and a reminder that we need more stuntpersons who look like me 😬) — Your Huckleberry (@AdrienneLaw) April 22, 2020

Brilliant. — Robert B. Weide (@BobWeide) April 23, 2020

Shout out to the cable spool being used as patio furniture. — Johnny D (@horsesandbeer) April 22, 2020

That was fun! People are being so creative and I am all there for it. — 🥂Lady Von Titzen-Arsch🥂 (@texpatriate) April 22, 2020

Who’s going to re-score this with the theme from The Fall Guy? — antisocial worker (@antisocialwkr) April 22, 2020

That woman that grabbed the pillow had a terrifying look in her eye

Acting 💯 — ashi ⁷ ☻ (@suga_n_sp1ce) April 22, 2020

Seems irreverent not to slip this guy into the video. pic.twitter.com/J9j4M0Ylqi — m turcotte (@b3nev0lent) April 22, 2020

According to Fox News, the video featured students and instructors of the Campus Univers Cascades, a European training centre that specializes in stunt techniques for film and television.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd