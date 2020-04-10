People around the globe are taking up ‘Quarantine Travel Challenge’ with hilarious results

People around the world who are stuck at home are finding new ways to fight boredom and have giving interesting twists to household chores or trying out new social media challenges. The latest social media challenge is the ‘Quarantine travel challenge’, in which people share one picture in which they had travelled and another which is a recreation of the same at home, often with hilarious results.
It all started when Lithuanian travel writer and journalist Liudas Dapkus invited others to take part in the challenge that his colleague Gabrielė Štaraitė came up with. Soon his friends and colleagues at Travel Planet Kelionės joined in.
After inspiring people in Lithuania and neighbouring countries, it quickly spread across the world. From Instagram to Facebook, people have been recreating their favourite photos from travels with various props at home.
Here are some of the posts from the challenge:
View this post on Instagram
#quarantinetravelchallenge #stayathome #staysafe #travelling #trip #adventure #awesome #photooftheday #photogram #friends #travel_addicts #travel #natgeo #photography #smile #beautiful #raod #cool #picture #packages #amazing #natgeotravel #life #hiking #simplymorocco #inmorocco #moroccotrip #moroccovacations #moroccotravel #neverstopexploring
View this post on Instagram
I am travelling at home. Today I was at Home walk of fame and stoped to have a photo next “Covid19” star. Take a #challenge and you. Repeat one photo of your holiday memories. #quarantinetravelchallenge #travelathome #karantinokeliautojas #karantinokeliones #1Vienintelis #Stopcovid19
View this post on Instagram
Mes kartojame priešvestuvinę kelionę į Andų aukštikalnes. Tik brač oras šiandien nekoks. Užtraukė baltas rūkas visą kalnų vaizdą. Karantino keliautojų iššūkis :D Pabandykite išsirinkti savo kelionių nuotrauką ir pakartoti ją karantino sąlygomis! . #karantinokeliones #keliautojaskarantine #quarantinetravelerchallenge
View this post on Instagram
🤳 @gabriele_travelplanet iš @travelplanetkeliones sugalvojo nerealią idėją – atkurti kelionių akimirkas dabartinio karantino metu! Jau iš pat pradžių idėja pasirodė smagi, bet kad pats procesas bus toks įtraukiantis, sukeliantis daug juoko ir, svarbiausia, primenantis tiek gerų akimirkų iš kelionių – nesitikėjau 🤗 P.s. foto atkurta vakar, iš karto po to, kai nustojo snyguriuoti ir pasirodė tikra pavasariška saulė 🌞 Junkitės. Labai smagu! . . . . . . . #karantinokeliones #keliautojaskarantine #myliukeliones #quarantinetravelerchallenge #savarankiskoskeliones #stayhome #travelmemories #staypositive #travelpics #santorini #travelblog
Many are using their washing machines to recreate photos of them staring out of an airplane’s window.
View this post on Instagram
То чувство, когда аэропорты закрылись, а привычка летать осталась…😂✈️ ⠀ В условиях карантина самое время совершить алкотрип по красивейшим местам мира😂🤷🏼♀ ⠀ Рыбы мои, кто на карантине? А вот если месяц придётся дома просидеть, по чему больше всего скучать будете? ⠀ #quarantinetravelchallenge
View this post on Instagram
Не могу долго сидеть на месте, улетел на личном самолете подальше от #covid_19 . И вам желаю того же! • • • • • #quarantinetravelchallenge #quarantine #miele #aloneathome #travel #whisky #nyc #mounteverest #rain #travel #travelgram #adventuretime #snapster #travelwithme #moodygrams #watchthisinstagood #livefolk #stayadwander #photooftheday #ятакснимаю #tbt #iphonephoto
Many have also started using their TV screens to recreate backgrounds for travel photos.
View this post on Instagram
Buongiorno! We may be losing our minds during this quarantine but at least we are having fun! Last night we traveled to Venice, Italy. It was beautiful and an adventure all it’s own. 😂 ____ We used @amazon boxes to create our gondola and pretended that we were spotting different sites throughout our ride down the canals. Logan was on a mission to find the crab from Moana and was disappointed we did not see it. We did sing “Shiny” for the entirety of our ride, though! ____ What You Don’t See: We tried to put a temporary tattoo mustache on Evan but failed miserably because of his beard. We also had a very difficult time getting Logan inside our gondola because all he wanted to do was pretend to be a “crab in the ocean!” Ciao! ____ #socialdistancing #quarantinekidsactivities #kidsofnewyork #kidstraveler #kidsquarantine #familyquarantine #toddlerquarantine #quarantinegames #quarantinelife #stayhome #travelathome #quarantinetravelchallenge #nyquarantine #romeitaly #venice #veniceitaly #veniceitaly🇮🇹 #traveltoddler #travelfamily #familytravel #familytravels #familyadventures #familyadventure #visititaly🇮🇹 #visititaly #adventurefamily #travelwithkids #fomofeedathome #travelinside #fomofeedkids
Which version of the quarantine travel challenge would you like to take part in? Let us know in the comments.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.