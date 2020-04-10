People around the globe are taking up ‘Quarantine Travel Challenge’ with hilarious results

The trend which began in Lithuania has quickly spread across the world. The trend which began in Lithuania has quickly spread across the world.

People around the world who are stuck at home are finding new ways to fight boredom and have giving interesting twists to household chores or trying out new social media challenges. The latest social media challenge is the ‘Quarantine travel challenge’, in which people share one picture in which they had travelled and another which is a recreation of the same at home, often with hilarious results.

It all started when Lithuanian travel writer and journalist Liudas Dapkus invited others to take part in the challenge that his colleague Gabrielė Štaraitė came up with. Soon his friends and colleagues at Travel Planet Kelionės joined in.

After inspiring people in Lithuania and neighbouring countries, it quickly spread across the world. From Instagram to Facebook, people have been recreating their favourite photos from travels with various props at home.

Here are some of the posts from the challenge:

Many are using their washing machines to recreate photos of them staring out of an airplane’s window.

Many have also started using their TV screens to recreate backgrounds for travel photos.

Which version of the quarantine travel challenge would you like to take part in? Let us know in the comments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd