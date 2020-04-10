Follow Us:
Friday, April 10, 2020
COVID19

People around the globe are taking up ‘Quarantine Travel Challenge’ with hilarious results

From Instagram to Facebook, people have been recreating their favourite travel photos with various props at home,.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2020 4:15:33 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus lockdown, quarantine challenge, quarantine travel challenge, stay at home vacation, virtual vacation, karantino keliones, viral news, indian express The trend which began in Lithuania has quickly spread across the world.

People around the world who are stuck at home are finding new ways to fight boredom and have giving interesting twists to household chores or trying out new social media challenges. The latest social media challenge is the ‘Quarantine travel challenge’, in which people share one picture in which they had travelled and another which is a recreation of the same at home, often with hilarious results.

It all started when Lithuanian travel writer and journalist Liudas Dapkus invited others to take part in the challenge that his colleague Gabrielė Štaraitė came up with. Soon his friends and colleagues at Travel Planet Kelionės joined in.

After inspiring people in Lithuania and neighbouring countries, it quickly spread across the world. From Instagram to Facebook, people have been recreating their favourite photos from travels with various props at home.

Here are some of the posts from the challenge:

Many are using their washing machines to recreate photos of them staring out of an airplane’s window.

Many have also started using their TV screens to recreate backgrounds for travel photos.

View this post on Instagram

Buongiorno! We may be losing our minds during this quarantine but at least we are having fun! Last night we traveled to Venice, Italy. It was beautiful and an adventure all it’s own. 😂 ____ We used @amazon boxes to create our gondola and pretended that we were spotting different sites throughout our ride down the canals. Logan was on a mission to find the crab from Moana and was disappointed we did not see it. We did sing “Shiny” for the entirety of our ride, though! ____ What You Don’t See: We tried to put a temporary tattoo mustache on Evan but failed miserably because of his beard. We also had a very difficult time getting Logan inside our gondola because all he wanted to do was pretend to be a “crab in the ocean!” Ciao! ____ #socialdistancing #quarantinekidsactivities #kidsofnewyork #kidstraveler #kidsquarantine #familyquarantine #toddlerquarantine #quarantinegames #quarantinelife #stayhome #travelathome #quarantinetravelchallenge #nyquarantine #romeitaly #venice #veniceitaly #veniceitaly🇮🇹 #traveltoddler #travelfamily #familytravel #familytravels #familyadventures #familyadventure #visititaly🇮🇹 #visititaly #adventurefamily #travelwithkids #fomofeedathome #travelinside #fomofeedkids

A post shared by The Hahn Family (@travfamgram) on

Which version of the quarantine travel challenge would you like to take part in? Let us know in the comments.

