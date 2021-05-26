Adorable moment when two ‘quarantine babies’ hugged each other for the first time and refused to let go

In a video that has gone viral, two babies born during the Covid-19 lockdown met for the first time with a heart-warming display of affection. The past year, locked inside and quarantined, has everyone left touch-starved and somewhat lonely. It was the same for these two ‘quarantine babies’ Maxwelle and Keanu, who would’ve met each other much earlier if not for the pandemic.

“These sweet babes have met once,” said Sydney Lopez, Maxwelle’s mother, as she posted an adorable video of the babies hugging. “Today they were reunited, and it turned into spontaneous hugging and cuddles.” The video sees the two babies familiarising themselves with each other and hugging tight, and then later sitting and cuddling in the cutest display of affection.

Take a look here:

Maxwelle was born in April, just three weeks after the world shut down due to the pandemic. And because of immunocompromised family members, she had to isolate herself at home in Texas. She finally met six-month-old Keanu, on May 13 this year at their elder siblings’ elementary school.

Their precious union reminded Sydney of “Sweetest Thing”, a song by U2, which does like: “Blue-eyed boy meets a brown-eyed girl. Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing.”

Speaking about the long-awaited meeting to the DailyMail, Sydney said, “Honestly, it was the sweetest moment. Two families, coming together to watch the pure, innocent, agape love that these babies shared… Maxwelle just kept hugging Keanu closer and closer – she is so full of joy and always smiling that this was not a surprise at all.”