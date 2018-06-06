Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Quantico’ gets criticised for showing ‘Indian nationalists’ as terrorists framing Pakistan

One of the latest episodes of ‘Quantico’ shows ‘Indian nationalists’ plotting an attack in Manhattan with the ulterior motive of blaming it on Pakistan. (Source: File Photo) One of the latest episodes of ‘Quantico’ shows ‘Indian nationalists’ plotting an attack in Manhattan with the ulterior motive of blaming it on Pakistan. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra’s American television drama series Quantico has landed itself in a soup after one of its episodes recently struck a wrong chord with the audience. The episode shows ‘Indian nationalists’ plotting an attack in Manhattan with the ulterior motive of blaming it on Pakistan. The episode, aired on June 1, shows an MIT professor, who is in possession of uranium, planning to attack an India-Pakistan summit in New York.

Subsequently, fans and followers of Chopra and the series called the narrative “stupid, ridiculous and nonsensical”. “What the hell was this episode of #Quantico .. they tried to show ‘Indian nationalists’ (their term) trying to blow up Manhattan to frame Pakistan.. I don’t even know what sort of ridiculous narrative was this episode trying to set.. nonsensical stuff..,” and “They try to wade into the India-Pakistan issue and come up miserably short.. the storyline is not just implausible, the narrative is faulty feels like them trying to create a false equivalence where none exists.. all this on a show with an Indian actress,” were some responses the episode garnered on social media.

What the hell was this episode of #Quantico .. they tried to show ‘Indian nationalists’ (their term) trying to blow up Manhattan to frame Pakistan.. I don’t even know what sort of ridiculous narrative was this episode trying to set.. nonsensical stuff.. — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) June 3, 2018

I work in Manhattan. Thousands of Indians work in Manhattan. Plotting a bomb blast in Manhattan is as good as plotting it in New Delhi.#Quantico writers mom dropped him/her on head or Pro-Pakistan/Islamic radical views have entered Hollywood. And @priyankachopra how cud you? — Abhishek Vaishampayan (@a_vaishampayan) June 5, 2018

What kind of stupid ass episode is this?? Indian nationals trying to frame Pakistan #Quantico pic.twitter.com/o097ecDETF — Dawn Marissa (@DawnMarissa1) June 4, 2018

They try to wade into the India-Pakistan issue and come up miserably short.. the storyline is not just implausible, the narrative is faulty feels like them trying to create a false equivalence where none exists.. all this on a show with an Indian actress @priyankachopra .. sad — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) June 3, 2018

I can’t believe #Quantico brought up the Kashmir and relationship issues between India & Pakistan this way. Makes me laugh more than anything. Also they’re walking with a nuclear bomb in hand in the middle of Nyc and not scared it might blow up??? — J / (@quirkyresponse) June 4, 2018

Have you watched the episode? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments’ section below.

