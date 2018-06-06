Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Quantico’ gets criticised for showing ‘Indian nationalists’ as terrorists framing Pakistan

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Quantico’ gets criticised for showing ‘Indian nationalists’ as terrorists framing Pakistan

The said 'Quantico' episode was aired on June 1 — which shows an MIT professor in possession of uranium planning to attack an India-Pakistan summit with a nuclear bomb. Netizens called the narrative "stupid, ridiculous and nonsensical".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 2:36:56 pm
quantico, priyanka chopra quantico, priyanka chopra, quantico news, quantico controversy, quantico Twitter, quantico India Pakistan, Quantico India Pakistan terrorism, Indian express, Indian express news One of the latest episodes of ‘Quantico’ shows ‘Indian nationalists’ plotting an attack in Manhattan with the ulterior motive of blaming it on Pakistan. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra’s American television drama series Quantico has landed itself in a soup after one of its episodes recently struck a wrong chord with the audience. The episode shows ‘Indian nationalists’ plotting an attack in Manhattan with the ulterior motive of blaming it on Pakistan. The episode, aired on June 1, shows an MIT professor, who is in possession of uranium, planning to attack an India-Pakistan summit in New York.

ALSO READ | Vir Das’ tweet on Priyanka Chopra wins hearts on social media

Subsequently, fans and followers of Chopra and the series called the narrative “stupid, ridiculous and nonsensical”. “What the hell was this episode of #Quantico .. they tried to show ‘Indian nationalists’ (their term) trying to blow up Manhattan to frame Pakistan.. I don’t even know what sort of ridiculous narrative was this episode trying to set.. nonsensical stuff..,” and “They try to wade into the India-Pakistan issue and come up miserably short.. the storyline is not just implausible, the narrative is faulty feels like them trying to create a false equivalence where none exists.. all this on a show with an Indian actress,” were some responses the episode garnered on social media.

Check out some other reactions here.

Have you watched the episode? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now