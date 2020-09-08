Quadriplegic man takes first step in 1,220 days, video leaves netizens emotional

Many who came across the video joined in to celebrate Paylor’s achievement.(Picture credit: Twitter/ Robert Paylor)

A US man, who is quadriplegic, recently stood for the first time in 1,220 days (more than three years) and shared a short video clip of the moment on Twitter, which is now making rounds on the internet.

In the now-viral video, Robert Paylor can be seen standing out of his wheelchair with the help of a walker and managing to take small steps.

“I stood up out of my wheelchair on my own for the first time today! It took me 1,220 days to achieve this goal, and it was worth every second. No better way to celebrate Labor Day,” Robert Paylor wrote on September 8.

I stood up out of my wheelchair on my own for the first time today! It took me 1,220 days to achieve this goal, and it was worth every second. No better way to celebrate Labor Day! pic.twitter.com/XuJIVMuwL8 — Robert Paylor (@RobertPaylor5) September 7, 2020

Many who came across the video joined in to celebrate Paylor’s achievement. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

Sooooo excited for you!!! This is so awesome!!! Congrats!! ☺️💖🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/YiOW5wgKOz — Jen (@luckyjen1128) September 8, 2020

Awesome!!! I recently went through something similar!! Took my 743 days! Keep fighting!! You rock!! 💫✨ — mjc (@martycoultas) September 8, 2020

YES!!! So happy for you & inspired by you! Keep going!!! pic.twitter.com/aIXaBIQzvs — Wear a Mask, Vote Blue (@SalemVouras) September 8, 2020

Thats alot of days to keep pushing through. Absolutely amazing. You are a total badass and huge inspiration. Keep pushing bud. 💪👍💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/LhZyPGS8oO — Lilgreenbean (@Lilgreenbean13) September 8, 2020

This is fantastic. Keep up the hard work! pic.twitter.com/HaL0kirnOV — Josh Crews (@JoshCrewsReally) September 7, 2020

Such a beautiful moment. Congratulations! Thank you for sharing it. Here is to more progress and successes for you. pic.twitter.com/eQlM0eIxal — Jodie L. (@jetcitywoman28) September 8, 2020

Never give up, I was a t12 severed spinal cord, told I would never walk again but I am because I never give up show the ppl true grit never give up pic.twitter.com/vhnwN1LPy6 — G,man (@GraemeReay1) September 8, 2020

Can’t wait to see you walk unassisted. Keep going! — Andrew Pickrell (@rugbypanda) September 8, 2020

I hope you are still celebrating it tonight! pic.twitter.com/sf5gG7kMSR — Judi Mayer (@judiloveslife) September 8, 2020

Can’t love this enough! Way to go Robert! Such an inspiration to everyone! — Jeff Levering (@JLevering4) September 8, 2020

Since being posted, the video has garnered over a million views with more than 40,000 people commenting on it.

Quadriplegia is a paralysis of all four limbs.

