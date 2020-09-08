scorecardresearch
Quadriplegic man takes first step in 1,220 days, video leaves netizens emotional

In the now-viral video, Robert Paylor can be seen standing out of his wheelchair with the help of a walker and managing to take small steps.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 8, 2020 8:02:15 pm
Paralysed person walking, quadriplegic, quadriplegic man walking, Paralysis, US, Viral video, good news, trending news, Indian Express news.Many who came across the video joined in to celebrate Paylor’s achievement.(Picture credit: Twitter/ Robert Paylor)

A US man, who is quadriplegic, recently stood for the first time in 1,220 days (more  than three years) and shared a short video clip of the moment on Twitter, which is now making rounds on the internet.

In the now-viral video, Robert Paylor can be seen standing out of his wheelchair with the help of a walker and managing to take small steps.

“I stood up out of my wheelchair on my own for the first time today! It took me 1,220 days to achieve this goal, and it was worth every second. No better way to celebrate Labor Day,” Robert Paylor wrote on September 8.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video joined in to celebrate Paylor’s achievement. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over a million views with more than 40,000 people commenting on it.

Quadriplegia is a paralysis of all four limbs.

