Python swallows beach towel, scary video shows experts pulling out the ‘missing’ object

While pythons are known to swallow food twice their full length, ‘Monty’ — an 18-year-old carpet python — went a tad bit extreme when she swallowed an entire beach towel.

A video of the towel being removed from the reptile’s gastrointestinal tract was shared by SASH— Small Animal Specialist Hospital — along with a caption that read, “Monty Python and the missing beach towel.”

“We see all kinds of interesting cases in our Avian and Exotics department, but it’s not every day we see something quite as unusual and as extraordinary as this case,” read the post while giving details about the episode.

The Jungle Carpet Python, weighing 5 kg and 3m long, was taken to the Avian and Exotics Department after she was spotted eating the beach towel a night before. Following which, she was anaesthetised and radiographs to confirm the location of the start of the towel.

“A flexible endoscope was placed down Monty’s gastrointestinal tract, which allowed us to visualise the end of the towel sitting in her stomach. With assistance from our internal medicine team, very long forceps were placed through the endoscope and used to grasp the towel. Once we had a good grip, the towel was able to be carefully removed from the gastrointestinal tract with endoscopic guidance.”

Following the procedure, the snake was discharged from the hospital the same day.

"What would make the snake eat a towel?" wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

