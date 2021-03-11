Man breeds python with smiley markings on skin, reptile sold for $6,000

Pictures and videos of the reptile are now making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens intrigued.

A Georgia man accidentally bred a python with bizarre smiley face emoji markings on its skin and it sold for $6,000, which is equivalent to 436,479.06 in Indian currency.

Justin Kobylka has spent years trying to perfect a different pattern on lavender albino ball pythons before the reptile was born with the emoji marking, according to news agency UPI.

Take a look here:

As per a CNN report, Kobylka, who has been breeding snakes for over 20 years, initially wanted to achieve a bright golden yellow and white colour combination.

Pictures and videos of the reptile are now making rounds of the internet, leaving netizens intrigued. Take look at how people reacted:

Though patterns like this occur naturally due to excessive genetic mutation, Kobylka told the news agency that one is unlikely to find such a snake in the wild.