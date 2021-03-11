scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Man breeds python with smiley markings on skin, reptile sold for $6,000

Kobylka, who has been breeding snakes for over 20 years, initially wanted to achieve bright golden yellow and white colour combination.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2021 5:56:42 pm
Snake with smiley face emoji marking, snake with face markings, snake with smiley face marks, Snake breeder smiley face snake, yellow and white smiley face snake, smiley face snake, Trending news, India Express newsPictures and videos of the reptile are now making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens intrigued.

A Georgia man accidentally bred a python with bizarre smiley face emoji markings on its skin and it sold for $6,000, which is equivalent to 436,479.06 in Indian currency.

Justin Kobylka has spent years trying to perfect a different pattern on lavender albino ball pythons before the reptile was born with the emoji marking, according to news agency UPI.

Take a look here:

As per a CNN report, Kobylka, who has been breeding snakes for over 20 years, initially wanted to achieve a bright golden yellow and white colour combination.

Pictures and videos of the reptile are now making rounds of the internet, leaving netizens intrigued. Take look at how people reacted:

 

Though patterns like this occur naturally due to excessive genetic mutation, Kobylka told the news agency that one is unlikely to find such a snake in the wild.

“One in every 20 animals can have a smiley face on it,” said Kobylka.

