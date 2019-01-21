Family finds python inside home toilet; worst nightmare comes true, say netizens

A man in Australia was left frightened when he found a huge python inside the toilet bowl of his Brisbane home. The snake, which was photographed sitting in an ‘s’ position, slithered through the outdoor pipes to the inside of the commode. According to a Daily Mail report, an emergency call was made to Stewart Lalor from Brisbane Snake Catchers, who then drove to the Wynnum west family home to catch the reptile.

Advertising

“They gave us a call to have it removed so they could finish their business in peace,” read the post on the official Facebook page of Brisbane Snake Catchers. The page also shared pictures of the reptile that has left many netizens shocked.

Talking about the rescue, Lalor told the news website, “I just put on a pair of gloves and dunked my hand in to take the snake. Carpet pythons are very common in Queensland.” However, he added that it wasn’t common to find snakes in toilets and have only two to three cases in a year.

The post, which went viral with over 2,500 shares, filled many with fear. “This is what I’ve been scared of my whole life. I’m still convinced it might happen,” read one of the many comments on the post. “Do these things really happen??? I can’t even imagine going to the bathroom at night,” read another.