Python ‘chillin’ on a shelf’ gets a ‘forever home’ after animal group’s viral post

An animal rights group in the US state of Indiana got a call about a ball python found in the unlikeliest of places—a Walmart store. The Bloomington Animal Care and Control in Bloomington city soon arrived at the department store and took it under their care.

Despite being perplexed about how a python reached the store, the animal care group appealed for its adoption through a Facebook post. They named the ball python “Wolverine”. In America, ball pythons, which are the smallest species of African pythons, can be legally adopted in all states except Hawaii.

“This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a shelf. It’s unclear how he got there, but it was a good thing a Good Samaritan saw him and got him to safety at the shelter. He is officially off his stray hold and he’s in the market for a forever home!” posted the Bloomington Animal Care and Control.

While sharing the adoption appeal on Tuesday, the Bloomington Animal Care and Control wrote in their Facebook post that Wolverine is currently “a bit stressed and slightly spicy” and is “growing used to the thought of being handled and will likely be able to relax more in a calmer environment”.

Soon this post went viral. Under the comments, many people pointed out that it was lucky for the python to be spotted by someone who called the rescue services instead of panicking or harming the reptile.



Within a day, the Bloomington Animal Care and Control was flooded with adoption requests.

On Wednesday, the Bloomington Animal Care and Control posted an update. “Wolverine update: he now has MANY potential adopters and because of this, he is no longer listed as available on our website.” After a few hours, they announced that Wolverine was adopted and “has found a wonderful home!”