Python attacks California zookeeper, terrifying video goes viral

For a California zookeeper, things took a nasty turn when he got bitten by a python while trying to collect her eggs to put in an incubator. The terrifying video is now making rounds on the internet.

Jay Brewer, a breeder of reticulated pythons known for their colour and pattern variations, was bitten on the face while at work. “She GOT ME,” wrote the zookeeper, sharing the video on his Instagram page.

“I take a risk so I can get the babies in the incubator where it’s safe… in this case, I had to take one for the team,” added Brewer.

The video featured a massive yellow python curled up around its eggs. When Brewer tries to move the snake’s head away with a metal clutch to take the eggs; it suddenly whips around and bites him in the face.

“Got it right in the face!,” Brewer says, after the attack.

The post managed to garner over 1 lakh likes since it was shared on the social media platform. Many who came across the video expressed concern over the bruise on Brewer’s face.

This is not the first time Brewer has had to deal with a python attack. Back in March, the zookeeper uploaded a video of him dodging an attack by a python.