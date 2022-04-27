scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Putin's long table is back. Watch video

April 27, 2022 11:19:37 am
Putin's long table, long table, Russia Ukraine war, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Putin, jokes and memes on long table, indian expressThe top of the 2.6 metres wide table is white lacquered with gold leaf profiles and handmade decorations.

The long table Russian President Vladimir Putin uses during his meetings with leaders and diplomats from other countries is being talked about all over again. During Putin’s meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the widely mocked table made its reappearance Tuesday.

While many users condemned Putin for the ongoing war and ridiculed him for using the long table, some users shared memes mocking it.

Watch the video here:

The famous long table had sparked a meme fest online as many users called it a hockey table as well as the table from the last supper. Before the beginning of the war, Putin used the long table while meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

France24 had reported then that the six-metre (20 foot) long lacquered wood table is officially used to maintain social distance between Putin and his guests keeping with Covid protocols.

The top of the 2.6 metres wide table is white lacquered with gold leaf profiles and handmade decorations. It was made 25 years ago by an Italian company Oak, according to the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.

When asked about the table being mocked online, Renato Pologna, Oak’s head, was quoted as saying by the Corriere Della Sera, “Yes, really funny. I saw that someone turned it into a swing: brilliant. Someone else put lap dance poles on it. They even made it into a curling rink. At this point, we can say that it is a table that develops creativity.”

Meanwhile, during Guterres’ visit to Russia, he called upon creating conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Ukraine against provoking World War III.

