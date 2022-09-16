‘Constant embarrassment for Pakistan’: Putin laughs as PM Sharif struggles with earphone at SCO summit

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s awkward moments at the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan have triggered laughter online. Sharif was caught on camera struggling with his earphone and Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen laughing beside.

The video shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Shiren Mazari shows Sharif and Putin seated beside each other. As the discussion is about to begin, Sharif is seen fixing his earphone but failing. He seeks help and gets it fixed. However, the earphone slips again and Sharif gets help.

The PTI leader Mazari also took a jibe at Sharif calling him a “constant embarrassment for Pakistan”. “This CrimeMinister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM?” Mazari tweeted. As the video went viral, users came up with comments asking why it is a matter of embarrassment. Many also shared a video of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s “atta per litre” gaffe. A user commented, “What was embarrassing there, it was just a technical glitch that can happen to any one at any time, Why are you making a non issue an issue?” Another user wrote, “Comedy!! Starkly contrasting to @ImranKhanPTI ‘s persona, if not politics.”

During the meeting, Putin said that Russia can supply gas to Pakistan as necessary infrastructures are already in place. The high-level meeting began shortly after Sharif reached Samarkand for his two-day visit – from September 15 to 16 for the SCO’s Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting.