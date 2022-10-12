scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Purse from 1950s found within walls of Texas school, returned to its owner’s daughter

The purse contained photos, a handkerchief and a diary in which Beverly Williams, then 14 or 15 years old, 'wrote about her love life, who she broke up with'.

50 year old purse found in Texas school, Purse from 1950s found within texas school walls, 50 year old purse found within walls during renovation, League City Historical Society Texas, Clear Creek Independent School District Texas, indian expressBeverly Williams passed away in September 2016 at the age of 71.

Earlier this month, a school district in Texas, US, posted a video on its Facebook page about a purse that had been found within the walls of a former school building.

The purse, dating back to the 1950s, was found during the renovation of the League City Community Center, which earlier served as League City School. Inside the purse were multiple pictures, a handkerchief and some notes. After initial inspection, it was discovered that it belonged to a girl named Beverly Williams.

Richard Lewis, vice-president of the League City Historical Society, said in the video, “The purse was full of what looked like a wallet and it turned out to be a diary. Picture it as today’s Facebook: you’re putting everything down. She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with.”

While sharing the video about this unlikely discovery, the school district urged people to drop any leads or inputs that might have about Beverly Williams. And on October 8, the League City Historical Society and the Clear Creek independent school district announced that they had located the family of Williams.

As per the Houston Chronicle, the League City Historical Society reached out to Williams’ daughter, who was surprised to find her mother’s half-a-century-old purse. Williams was 14 or 15 years old when she went to League City School in 1959. She passed away in September 2016 at the age of 71.

