Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
This photo of ‘purple honey’ is going viral. Find out how it is made

Purple honey is intermittently found in North Carolina.

how is purple honey madeAs per the most popular hypothesis, bees make purple honey after they forge on plants like elderberries, kudzu plants, and huckleberries.

The colour of honey has always been associated with some shade of yellow or golden. However, a tweet that shows a jar of purple honey challenges this notion.

On Monday, a popular Twitter user who goes by the username @jimrosecircus1 shared a photo of purple honey stored in a glass jar and wrote, “In the Sandhills of North Carolina, bees produce purple honey. It is the only place on Earth where it is found.”

This tweet soon gathered over 22,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I picture lil wicked bees flying around on tiny brooms wearing tiny witch hats producing purple honey.”

Another person wrote, “This is really cool. I wish I was able to buy some purple honey from North Carolina. I need to try it. ”.

The rare and famed ‘purple’ honey is intermittently found in North Carolina in the US. It sells at a much higher price than the yellow-coloured honey. However, despite its profitability, apiculturists have been unable to figure out how it’s made.

Perfect Bee, a website dedicated to hobbyist beekeeping, says there are many theories that suggest how purple honey is made but none of them has been confirmed.

As per the most popular hypothesis, bees make purple honey after they forge on plants like elderberries, kudzu plants, and huckleberries. However, these theories are weakened by the fact that not all hives that are cultivated in areas with ample kudzu and elderberry plants produce purple honey.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:15 IST
