Puppy that appeared at Oscars during Betty White tribute is adopted by John Travolta

Although there were many beautiful moments during the 94th Academy Awards Sunday, it all got eclipsed by the Slapgate involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. However, amid the criticism and anger, a sweet story about the adoption of a puppy featured in one of the segments on the award show is melting hearts online.

In a tribute to Hollywood legend Betty White during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the ceremony, actor Jamie Lee Curtis didn’t come alone on the stage. Along with some backup singers, she was accompanied by a little dog named Mac N Cheese, reminding the audience of White’s dedication to rescuing animals.

“She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend,” Curtis said during her Oscars tribute to White, who died at the age of 99. “She brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to all who watched her on the screen day in and day out, for almost a century.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie)

Cuddling the little pooch on stage, Curtis added: “She was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this one.” Encouraging people to adopt and not shop, she continued that the “greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac N Cheese”.

As Curtis urged viewers to help such rescues find their forever homes, in a way to keep White’s legacy going, the puppy from the ceremony too found a home in John Travolta’s house. “Ben adopted this dog from last night’s Oscar tribute to Betty White,” Travolta wrote on Instagram about his youngest son’s new pet.

He thanked Curtis and Paw Works, which rescued the animal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Curtis also took to Instagram calling the adoption a “magical ending to the story”, sharing that she reconnected with Travolta—she starred opposite him in the 1985 romantic film Perfect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie)

According to Curtis, Travolta met the little puppy backstage during the award show after she left and was quite smitten by its cuteness. But things got really special when his 11-year-old son took the pup home as his pet. “It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message,” Curtis wrote, tagging members from the animal rescues for their amazing work.

People on social media were moved by the “PAWfect” ending and couldn’t thank Travolta and his son enough for adopting the dog.